Rwanda and DRC: A Tale of Two Nations and One Question of Discipline

Now that European mercenaries, South Africans, and Burundians have been pushed out of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) armed conflict — defeated not by sheer numbers but by the high level of discipline the M23/AFC rebels have shown in modern warfare — the Great Lakes region is once again at a crossroads.

And now that the much-anticipated Regional Economic Integration Framework (REIF) deal, mediated by Rwanda, DRC, and the United States, has failed to materialize, alongside political comedy at a global level, perhaps it’s time we, the concerned citizens of this region, fight a different kind of war — a war of words and ideas.

Without necessarily defending Rwanda, I wish to share reflections that have puzzled me for more than three decades of following this conflict — a conflict in which Rwanda, like any sovereign nation, has acted in ways any country would when its peace and people are threatened.

What I’ve Seen in 23 Years of Living in Rwanda:

In most situations, when a country is attacked, the instinct is to retaliate. Yet, in my 23 years of living in Rwanda — having come from Uganda, where I was already familiar with the DRC-Rwanda tension — I have seen something different.

No matter how many Rwandans living in the DRC have been tortured, robbed, or killed over the decades, I have never heard of a similar occurrence happening in Rwanda. If it has, then perhaps I am naïve.

Walk through Kigali’s streets, visit the mines in the Southern Province, step into a local bar, or stroll through football fields and residential cartiers — and you will see Congolese nationals living freely, working, and thriving.

You’ll find Congolese driving DRC-registered vehicles, mining in Rwanda — ironically choosing Rwanda’s safety over their mineral-rich homeland — and playing in Rwanda’s first and second football leagues.

In Kigali’s bustling Gisementi nightlife district, you’ll hear Congolese music, the rhythmic flow of Lingala and French in conversation, and even catch the familiar jokes — “Ayeee Congolee!” or “Congowoman!” — echoing in the crowd.

From Magengo to the Grand and Petite Barrières in Gisenyi, from “Camp Zaire” in Gikondo to Nyamirambo, Congolese nationals live peacefully among Rwandans. None are harassed or mistreated — a sharp contrast to what many Rwandans experience across the border.

My Visit to Kinshasa: Two Realities:

In 2024, during the height of renewed tensions, I traveled to Kinshasa. Landing at Ndjili Airport, I couldn’t help but wonder: what if someone realized I was Rwandan and accused me of being a spy? What if I got caught in the political storm between Kigali and Kinshasa?

As a journalist, I decided to keep a low profile, staying a week at Hotel Léon and only stepping out to the front entrance.

And here’s what I observed: ordinary Congolese citizens didn’t care much about politics — until they were told to.

The hotel staff, chauffeurs, and waiters treated me like any other visitor. The word “Patron makuta” (give me a tip) followed me everywhere — proof that, for most Congolese, business comes before politics.

It is only in recent years that the DRC government has weaponized anti-Rwandan sentiment, using both traditional and social media to sow division. The result has been tragic — rising public violence, not only against Rwandans and those who resemble them, but even among Congolese themselves.

Looting and chaos have become common — benefiting only a few impoverished citizens, just as Karl Marx predicted in his theory of class struggle. But nothing of this kind has been seen in Rwanda.

Rwanda’s Different Approach:

After more than two decades of returning to Rwanda, one thing has become clear to me: this is a peace-loving nation, fiercely protective of its image and stability.

Even though there’s a common saying — “uRwanda ntiruterwa, ruratera” (Rwanda is not attacked; it strikes first) — the reality has been quite the opposite.

As writer Kwizera Etienne once noted, “Rwanda has shown commitment to peace accords, withdrawal agreements, regional cooperation, and respect for international mediation. It continually works for stability across the Great Lakes, the East African Community, and beyond.”

Indeed, Rwanda’s participation in peacekeeping, mediation, and integration frameworks reflects a country more focused on progress than provocation.

A Call to the DRC and the Region:

If this is true — and I believe it is — then it’s time for the DRC to do the same. Let’s see Congo show the same commitment to peace, discipline, and cooperation that Rwanda has demonstrated for decades.

The Great Lakes region cannot afford to keep fighting old wars. Our people deserve harmony, trade, and shared development.

It’s time to stop letting propaganda and political manipulation define who we are. The future of this region lies not in who blames who — but in who chooses peace first.