South Sudan Issues Stringent New Demands to UN Peacekeeping Mission, Grounds Spy Aircraft

JUBA, South Sudan – The government of South Sudan has presented a sweeping set of demands to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Juba wants immediate grounding of all aircraft with “spy” capabilities and a massive 70% reduction of international troops, in a move that signals a significant shift in its relationship with the peacekeeping force.

The demands were laid out in an official diplomatic note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, dated October 28, 2025, and seen by news agencies.

The government’s position, conveyed in response to a UNMISS contingency plan, emphasizes “national sovereignty” while calling for the protection of civilian UN components.

A key and immediate demand is that “all UNMISS helicopters and any aircraft with installed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR/spy cameras) capabilities to be immediately grounded pending decision from the authorities.”

This move could severely hamper the mission’s ability to monitor conflict zones and protect civilians across the vast, often inaccessible terrain of the country.

Further escalating its stance, Juba demanded a drastic 70% reduction in “international military contingents,” while explicitly excluding all African forces from these cuts.

This directive carries significant operational and political weight, as the majority of UNMISS’s nearly 17,000-strong uniformed personnel are from African nations. Rwanda is currently the largest troop-contributing country.

The government also ordered the closure of Temporary Operating Bases (TOBs), Company Operating Bases (CSBs), and the final closure of any remaining Protection of Civilians (POC) sites.

Other specific demands include:

Scaling back UNMISS operations to only three regional headquarters in Juba, Wau, and Malakal.

Requiring that any new Force Commander replacement must be “accepted by both parties preferably from Africa.”

Awarding contracts primarily to South Sudanese companies that comply with national laws.

Reviewing the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) to reflect these changes.

While the government stated it remains “committed to working collaboratively with UNMISS,” the demands outline a clear path for a substantially scaled-down mission. The note insists that downsizing must be implemented in phases and “must not compromise peace consolidation in South Sudan.”

Analysts suggest these demands represent Juba’s strongest push yet to assert greater control over the UN’s presence in the country, following the formation of a unity government and ahead of planned elections.

The UN Security Council, which must renew UNMISS’s mandate, is now faced with the complex task of balancing the host government’s demands with the mission’s core objective of protecting civilians in a country still grappling with intermittent violence and a fragile peace.