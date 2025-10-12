U.S. Envoy Meets Kagame, Tshisekedi to Push Washington Peace Agreement

Kigali/Kinshasa, — The United States has renewed its diplomatic push to consolidate peace in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos met separately with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and DRC President Félix Tshisekedi this weekend.

The meetings, which come amid renewed international attention on tensions in the Great Lakes region, focused on advancing the Washington Peace Agreement signed earlier this year between the DRC and Rwanda — a framework aimed at ending hostilities and fostering regional stability.

Focus on Peace Implementation:

Following his meeting with President Kagame in Kigali, Boulos said discussions were constructive and centered on driving forward durable peace in eastern DRC.

“We reviewed concrete steps to implement the Washington Peace Agreement between the DRC and Rwanda and underscored that progress on the Doha process between AFC/M23 and the DRC is critical for the broader implementation of the peace agreement,” Boulos said.

He added that the U.S. looks forward to continued collaboration with both countries to ensure “the lasting implementation of the agreement and a peaceful future for eastern DRC and the region.”

The Doha track, mediated by Qatar with U.S. support, seeks to facilitate dialogue between the DRC government and the Armed Forces of Congo (AFC) alongside the M23 movement, whose conflict in eastern Congo has displaced hundreds of thousands in recent years.

Tshisekedi Meeting:

In Kinshasa, Boulos also held talks with President Félix Tshisekedi, reaffirming Washington’s commitment to the DRC’s stability, sovereignty, and economic recovery.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to the long-term stability of the DRC and to strengthening the enduring partnership between our nations,” Boulos said after the meeting.

“This partnership will open the door to U.S. investments that build transparent mineral supply chains and drive growth and stability.”

He added that discussions also focused on the continued implementation of the Washington Peace Agreement and the Doha track, both seen as complementary paths to “restore Congolese sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“Together, we will deliver tangible progress that enhances security, economic opportunity, and prosperity for all Congolese,” Boulos said.

U.S. Deepens Role in Great Lakes Peace Efforts:

The meetings highlight Washington’s growing diplomatic engagement in the Great Lakes region, where tensions between Kigali and Kinshasa have often disrupted cross-border trade and security cooperation.

The Washington Peace Agreement, brokered earlier this year with U.S. facilitation, commits both Rwanda and the DRC to de-escalation, non-support for armed groups, and coordinated steps toward regional security.

The Doha process complements this by seeking localized political solutions and disarmament measures involving non-state actors.

Analysts say Boulos’s shuttle diplomacy underscores the U.S. intention to maintain momentum and ensure that both governments honor their commitments amid fragile trust.

A Path Forward for the Region:

Both Rwanda and the DRC have, in recent months, voiced cautious optimism about renewed dialogue, though implementation challenges remain — including security coordination, repatriation of displaced populations, and verification of militia withdrawal.

With Washington, Doha, and regional actors now re-engaged, diplomats say there is cautious hope that 2025 could mark a turning point in efforts to bring lasting peace to one of Africa’s most volatile regions.