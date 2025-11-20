Airtel Rwanda Partners with Gospel Singer Israel Mbonyi for “Christmas Flavour” Festive Campaign

KIGALI – Airtel Rwanda has launched its festive season campaign, “Christmas Flavour,” headlined by a major partnership with celebrated gospel artist Israel Mbonyi.

The centerpiece of the campaign will be two major year-end concerts as part of Mbonyi’s ICYAMBU Tour. The events are scheduled for December 25, 2025, at BK Arena in Kigali and January 1, 2026, at Rubavu Stadium.

Announcing the initiative, Airtel Rwanda Managing Director, Mr. Sujay Chakrabarti, stated that the campaign reinforces the company’s customer-centric philosophy, encapsulated in its promise “IKOKINGE” (The Customer is King). He emphasized that the festive season is a time for “reflection, joy, and togetherness,” and the partnership aims to inspire moments that “lift hearts and strengthen families.”

Tickets for the concerts are available for purchase on ticqet.rw, with Airtel Money offered as a seamless payment option. As an incentive, fans who use Airtel Money to buy tickets will be entered into a lucky draw for special prizes from Israel Mbonyi.

Beyond the concerts, Airtel’s “Christmas Flavour” campaign will include community engagements, retail experiences, and other activities focused on music, joy, and customer appreciation throughout the festive period.

