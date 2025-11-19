Beyond Rhetoric: Francophonie Secretary General Demands Accountability on Women’s Leadership at Kigali Conference

KIGALI– The Secretary General of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), Louise Mushikiwabo opened the 46th Ministerial Conference in Kigali on Wednesday with a forceful call for the blocs 93 member states to move beyond declarations and deliver concrete measurable accountability on gender equality.

The two day gathering the first major OIF ministerial meeting ever held in East Africa is taking place under the theme 30 Years After the Beijing Conference The Contribution of Women in the Francophone World.

Awareness is no longer enough:

In her keynote address Mushikiwabo said that three decades after the landmark Beijing Declaration discussions on women’s empowerment must evolve.

The conversation on women’s leadership should no longer be about awareness but about accountability she said noting that the world cannot thrive by ignoring half of its population.

She urged ministers to use the Kigali conference hosted in a country widely recognized for its high representation of women in public life to adopt renewed commitments that translate into tangible outcomes.

Economic power, conflict resolution and new mechanisms:

Mushikiwabo outlined several priority areas where the Francophonie seeks immediate impact.

Economic Empowerment: She underscored the importance of financial inclusion for women and highlighted OIF programs such as La Francophonie avec Elle which provides financial technical and logistical support to women led enterprises across the Francophone world.

Women in Peace-building The Secretary General called for simplified and more effective operational frameworks that recognize and elevate women’s roles in conflict prevention conflict resolution and community resilience.

African Momentum: Hosting the conference in Rwanda she said reflects both the countrys diplomatic rise and a broader shift toward strengthening African perspectives within the OIF.

Shared values amid global crises:

Frances Minister for Europe responsible for Francophonie affairs Eleonore Caroit also addressed the conference pointing to the growing instability around the world.

“We are in a world with problems and these problems particularly affect the vulnerable in our Francophonie community,” she said.

Caroit urged French speaking nations to translate their shared language into shared values of solidarity and meaningful cooperation.

Rwandas example of rebuilding with women at the center:

Rwandas Chief Justice Domitilla Mukantaganzwa reflected on the global landscape 30 years after Beijing noting that the world still grapples with instability climate change inequality and gender based violence.

“Given these challenges we need strong political will to preserve the gains of the past three decades and build a sustainable society,” she said.

Mukantaganzwa cited Rwanda as an example of a country that chose to elevate women in national recovery following the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

She noted that women now hold 63.7% of seats in Parliament the highest representation globally and play a central role in public life and governance.

Toward a Kigali Appeal:

The Ministerial Conference which concludes on Thursday is expected to adopt the Kigali Appeal a renewed and binding commitment to advancing gender equality and the economic empowerment of women across the Francophone world setting the tone for the organizations work in the years ahead.

