Amb. Gao Wenqi Commends China-Rwanda Diplomatic Relations at 54 Years

KIGALI — The Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda, Ambassador Gao Wenqi, has extended warm congratulations to the Government and people of Rwanda as the two countries mark 54 years of diplomatic relations, underscoring the enduring friendship and growing partnership between Beijing and Kigali.

In his message, Amb. Gao hailed the remarkable progress made since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971, noting that cooperation between the two nations has continued to deepen across multiple sectors.

“Over the past 54 years, our bilateral ties have grown from strong to stronger, testified by fruitful practical cooperation and profound bonds of friendship,” Amb. Gao said.

“We are like-minded partners, long-term, trustworthy, and reliable friends—fellow travelers who help each other on the road to modernization.”

The Ambassador expressed appreciation to Rwandans from all walks of life for their continued commitment to strengthening China-Rwanda relations.

He reaffirmed China’s readiness to work closely with Rwanda to implement the consensus reached by the two Heads of State and to advance the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two nations.

China and Rwanda established diplomatic relations on November 12, 1971, and have since developed strong cooperation in trade, infrastructure, education, and technology, guided by mutual respect and shared development goals.

Both Rwanda and China Heads of State have committed to further grow this relationship, which has been described as a brotherly one.

Political Relations

The two countries enjoy strong political ties characterized by high-level exchanges and mutual support on key international issues.

President Paul Kagame and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met on several occasions, including during President Xi’s historic state visit to Rwanda in 2018, the first by a Chinese Head of State.

Both leaders agreed to deepen cooperation under frameworks such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Economic and Development Cooperation:

China is one of Rwanda’s major development partners, supporting key infrastructure projects such as the Kigali City Roads Network and Nyandungu Eco-Park development; Masaka Hospital and the upgrade of the Giporoso-Ku Cya Mutzig-Masaka highway.

China has vested its investments in energy, ICT, and agriculture, manufacturing, and of recent there has been a growth in e-mobility with more Chinese automobile companies opening shop in Rwanda, such as BYD, Dongfeng Liuzhou, and Liuzhou Wuling Motor Co’s; and the China electric vehicle Rwanda among others.

Trade between the two nations has grown steadily, with China serving as a major source of imports—including machinery, electronics, and construction materials—while Rwanda exports tea, coffee, and minerals to the Chinese market.

The two sides have also promoted investment and industrialization, notably through the Kigali Special Economic Zone.

Education and People-to-People Exchanges:

China offers scholarships and training opportunities to Rwandan students and professionals, and this has seen the formation of one of the biggest alumni associations – Rwanda-China Alumni Organization (RCAO).

Cultural cooperation has expanded through initiatives like the Confucius Institute at the University of Rwanda and media and language exchange programs, and more activities around this segment (such as festivals) are expected to be boosted to further create cultural awareness among citizens on both sides.

South-to-South Outlook:

Both China and Rwanda are in, and members of the South-South cooperation. As of today, Rwanda-China relations are anchored in mutual respect, win-win cooperation, and shared aspirations for modernization and sustainable development.

Both countries continue to collaborate on digital innovation, green growth, and industrial upgrading, aiming to build a partnership that benefits their peoples and contributes to broader Africa-China cooperation.

