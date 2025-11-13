Former Parliamentary Aspirant Musonera Germain Sentenced to 20 Years for Complicity in Genocide

MUHANGA — The Kiyumba Primary Court in Muhanga District has sentenced Musonera Germain to 20 years in prison after finding him guilty of complicity in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and unlawful possession of firearms.

Musonera, who was arrested in 2024, was previously a parliamentary candidate for the RPF Inkotanyi but was removed from the list after allegations of his involvement in the Genocide surfaced.

According to court records, the crimes were committed in the former Nyabikenke Commune, now Kiyumba Sector, during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The prosecution had requested a life sentence during hearings held in October 2025, citing strong evidence linking him to the alleged crimes.

Delivering the verdict today, the court ruled that the prosecution’s submission was well-founded, concluding that Musonera was guilty of complicity in the crime of Genocide.

The presiding judge sentenced him to 20 years’ imprisonment and ordered him to pay Rwf 50 million in compensation to IBUKA, the umbrella organization representing survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Throughout his trial, Musonera maintained his innocence, arguing that he was a student at the time of the Genocide and had never evaded justice, despite having traveled abroad extensively for professional reasons.

He also requested to be investigated while outside prison, a plea that the court dismissed.

The verdict marks another milestone in Rwanda’s continued efforts to ensure accountability for crimes committed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

