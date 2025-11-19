Arsenal Deal End – Why ‘Visit Rwanda’ is Pivoting from UK to US Tourism Market

KIGALI – Arsenal and Rwanda have mutually agreed to conclude their partnership at the end of this season, bringing to a close an eight-season collaboration that included Visit Rwanda as Arsenal’s first Official Sleeve Partner.

When the groundbreaking partnership with Arsenal FC ends, it will mark the end of a highly successful chapter and the strategic beginning of another.

The move is not a retreat from global marketing, but appears to be data-driven pivot away from a mature UK market toward the higher-growth, higher-spending tourism market of the United States.

Recent Travel Expenditure Survey surveys from Rwanda’s National Institute of Statistics (NISR) provide the compelling numbers behind this shift, showing that American visitors already contribute nearly twice as much revenue as their European counterparts.

Rwanda’s pivot is not a shot in the dark; it’s a targeted strategy. The US represents the world’s largest tourism spender, with a growing appetite for adventure and eco-luxury travel that aligns perfectly with Rwanda’s offerings.

The 2025 report highlights that 80.5% of holiday revenue from air travelers is generated by gorilla tourism, a premium product highly attractive to the US market.

This aligns with recent new “Visit Rwanda” partnership with the LA Rams and SoFi Stadium—owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the same family that owns Arsenal.

A Clear American Advantage

The financial data from government’s own surveys paints a decisive picture. The picture has remained consistent for quite sometime.

During the second quarter of 2024, the revenue stream from North American visitors surged to an estimated $51.1 million, solidifying the region as a top contributor.

In stark contrast, the European market, which includes the United Kingdom, generated a significantly lower $29.1 million in the same period.

This meant that in the span of just three months, American tourists were already contributing a staggering 75% more to Rwanda’s travel economy than their European counterparts.

This revenue gap not only persisted but widened further into 2025. The second quarter of this year saw North America maintaining its lead with $38.6 million in travel revenue, while Europe’s contribution fell to $20.0 million.

This trend demonstrates that the American market, now generating 93% more revenue, is not merely a point of strength but a rapidly accelerating engine of growth for Rwandan tourism.

The consistency of this financial outperformance underscores a fundamental shift in market dynamics, making the strategic reallocation of resources away from a stagnating European presence and toward a booming American frontier not just logical, but essential for future growth.

This financial dominance exists despite similar tourist numbers from both regions, underscoring the significantly higher per-capita spending of American visitors, particularly on high-value experiences like gorilla trekking.

A Partnership That Served Its Purpose

The Arsenal deal, signed in 2018, was a monumental success in raising global awareness.

It propelled Rwanda from a relative unknown to a destination on the radar of millions of football fans. Tourism arrivals grew to 1.3 million in 2024, and revenues climbed to $650 million, a 47% increase since the partnership began.

Jean-Guy Afrika, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Development Board, said: “This partnership broke new ground and drove awareness faster than traditional campaigns. We are now focusing on new sports and markets, but remain grateful to Arsenal for their support over the past eight years.”

Richard Garlick, Arsenal’s Chief Executive Officer, added: “Visit Rwanda has helped us raise awareness and build connections with fans across Africa. We thank RDB for this partnership.”

Standout moments throughout the partnership included Rwanda Heritage Day at Emirates Stadium, and visits from Arsenal stars including Alex Scott, Mathieu Flamini, Bacary Sagna, Jurrien Timber, Caitlin Foord, Katie McCabe, and Laia Codina.

They experienced Rwanda’s extraordinary natural and cultural heritage—from mountain gorilla trekking and Big Five safaris in Akagera, to canopy walks in Nyungwe and lake leisure on Kivu, as well as participating in the annual Kwita Izina gorilla naming ceremony.

The partnership also supported Rwanda’s ambition to become an international sporting hub in Africa and host more global sporting events while delivering grassroots football initiatives that have helped hundreds of young players and coaches develop their skills and inspire greater participation in sport across the country.

“We are expanding momentum into new sports and new markets,” said Afrika.

This shift from a European football club to the American mega-sports ecosystem of the NFL, NBA, and a venue for the 2028 Olympics signals a strategic upgrade to a larger, more lucrative playing field.

The end of the Arsenal deal is a calculated evolution of Rwanda’s global branding. The partnership built the foundation; now, Rwanda is building the future.

By following the clear data that shows the superior revenue potential of American tourists, Rwanda is making a pragmatic and strategic bet on the US market to define its next decade of tourism growth.

The Arsenal chapter is closing, but Rwanda’s growth story is simply entering a new, American-focused phase.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today