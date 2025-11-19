“We Would Like the Men to Also Repatriate, Not Just Women and Children” – Maj Gen (Rtd) Jack Nziza

The Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission (RDRC), is encouraging Rwandans still hiding in the forests of the Democratic Republic of Congo to return home—emphasising that the country wants men to repatriate as well, since the majority of those who return are always women and children.

Maj Gen (Rtd) Jack Nziza, the RDRC Deputy Chairperson over the weekend addressed a meeting in Rubavu District of a cross-section of community members including local leaders, religious groups, former combatants, business representatives and others.

Nziza urged anyone who travels to Congo or communicates with those still in the forests to encourage them to come home and join fellow citizens in building Rwanda.

“We should not sit back and wait for UNHCR to be the one bringing those across the border,” he said. “UNHCR and UNICEF only bring back women and children, and even they arrive in poor condition—many of the children are suffering from severe malnutrition. Once they reach here, they are taken to Early Childhood Development centres, cared for, and within two months they have fully recovered. But we want the men to repatriate as well.”

He continued: “You traders who cross the border to do business—even reaching places like Masisi—and you religious leaders who travel there for fellowships, there is now active movement back and forth. When you get there, you are transported by Rwandans riding motorbikes but carrying Congolese ID cards. In everything you go there for, please take the opportunity to tell them to come home. If they wish, they can come and see for themselves how Rwanda looks today, then go back and inform the others. But let us not wait for UNHCR.”

Maj Gen Nziza pointed out that 70% of Rwandans who repatriate from the Congo forests are from Rubavu District, which is why he urged Rubavu residents to play a more active role in encouraging those still across the border to return—especially since many residents spend large parts of the day inside Congo.

RDRC runs a demobilisation center in Musanze district which has reintegrated up to 15,000 combatants from DRC. They spend several months there, given new skills including vocational, and handed a start-up cash facilitation together with kit depending on the individual’s acquired.

Gen Nziza reminded participants at the Rubavu gathering that Rwandans are resilient and deeply patriotic people, capable of achieving whatever they commit themselves to.

“When we speak the same language, messages spread quickly,” he said. “Remember how Rwandans around the world exchanged messages during the struggle to liberate the country, and it succeeded. Today we have even more capacity—our unity, our long-term vision, and everything we have achieved so far. This ability to think and act together must help us bring back our brothers and sisters who remain in exile because of bad leadership where they are, because of the FDLR, and because of harmful instructions.”

He urged everyone to take responsibility by reaching out to Rwandans still in Congo and informing them about Rwanda’s progress, noting that many of them no longer know what the country looks like today. He stressed that Rwanda is safe, and anyone who returns is received and treated just like any other citizen.

Maj Gen Nziza revealed that since January this year, around 800 former fighters have repatriated from the forests of Congo.

