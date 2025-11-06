AU Mission Raises Concerns Over Integrity of Tanzania’s 2025 Elections

Dar es Salaam, — The African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) has expressed serious concern over the integrity of Tanzania’s 2025 General Elections, citing irregularities that undermined adherence to democratic principles and international standards.

In a preliminary statement issued by Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, the Head of Mission and former President of Botswana, the AU acknowledged Tanzania’s efforts to improve electoral logistics, adopt technology in election administration, and promote participation of marginalised groups.

However, the Mission noted that these positive strides were overshadowed by “the legal framework’s failure to comply with some AU democratic norms and international standards,” as well as the “non-implementation of recommended reforms from previous election observation missions.”

According to the AU observers, the interruption of polling in some parts of the country and an internet shutdown on election day and afterward “compromised the integrity of the 2025 Tanzania General Elections.”

“At this preliminary stage, the Mission concludes that the 2025 Tanzania General Elections did not comply with AU principles, normative frameworks, and other international obligations and standards for democratic elections,” the statement reads.

The AU mission also found that the overall political environment—before, during, and immediately after the polls “was not conducive to the peaceful conduct and acceptance of electoral outcomes.”

It further faulted the preparedness of the electoral commission and related institutions, describing it as inadequate in addressing the challenges that arose during the process.

The Mission urged Tanzanian authorities to prioritise electoral and political reforms aimed at addressing the root causes of the challenges witnessed throughout the electoral period.

Such reforms, it said, should be guided by transparency, accountability, inclusiveness, citizen participation, and respect for human rights.

The AU also expressed regret over the loss of lives following post-election protests and extended condolences to bereaved families.

It condemned the destruction of property and infrastructure, urging citizens to seek peaceful means of expressing discontent.

In addition, the Mission called on Tanzania’s security institutions to exercise restraint and ensure respect for human rights while maintaining law and order.

It further encouraged transparent investigations to ensure justice for victims of the violence.

The AUEOM stated that its final report, containing detailed findings, conclusions, and recommendations, will be released within two months.