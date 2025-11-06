Rwanda Signs Cooperation Deal with Chinese Business Association

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and China’s Hongqiao Overseas Chinese Business Association Expo and Trade Promotion Center have signed an agreement to promote trade between the two nations.

The Memorandum of Cooperation was signed this November on the sidelines of the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE 2025) in Shanghai.

The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration in investment, trade, and technology between Rwanda and China.

It also establishes a platform to attract more Chinese investors to Rwanda, promote Made-in-Rwanda products in the Chinese market, and facilitate technology transfer to support Rwanda’s industrialization and digital transformation efforts.

Rwanda-China Trade:

Growth in Exports: Rwanda’s total exports to China have increased dramatically, rising from approximately $35 million in 2019 to $160.6 million in 2024. This represents a growth of over 350% in a six-year period.

Key Export Components: While Rwanda’s main exports to China still include minerals (like Niobium-Tantalum, Tin Ores), the focus at CIIE is on adding value and expanding agricultural exports, which now include:

Coffee and Tea: High-quality Rwandan coffee and tea are gaining significant recognition and sales through the platform.

New Products: Chili, natural honey, and macadamia nuts are also actively being promoted.