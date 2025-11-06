Made-in-Rwanda Products Showcased at China Import Expo to Deepen Trade Ties

At the ongoing 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Rwandan exporters are exhibiting Made-In-Rwanda products to expand Rwanda’s trade presence in the Chinese market.

The products at the Rwanda Pavilion include coffee, tea, honey, and handicrafts. This highlights Rwanda’s push to diversify its exports beyond traditional mineral commodities.

Rwanda’s consistent participation in the CIIE is a critical part of its strategy to boost exports and tap into the immense Chinese market.

At a session on Open Trade and Security-based Development, RDB Chief Investment Officer Michelle Umurungi told the Chinese community that open and rules-based trade is driving sustainable and inclusive growth.

“To be open is to believe in the power of the exchange of goods, ideas, and opportunity. To be secure is to ensure that such openness does not leave our nations vulnerable but rather empowered.

True security is not about building walls; it’s about building trust – in governance, in systems, and in each other. And open trade is not merely about exports and imports; it is about confidence, predictability, and the belief that prosperity can be shared,” she said.

Rwanda-China Trade Acceleration:

With a brotherly and diverse relationship between both countries, Rwanda’s expanding trade relationship with China is directly supported by the CIIE platform.

The CIIE has served as a powerful catalyst, driving a notable surge in the value of Rwandan products exported to China.

Growth in Exports: Rwanda’s total exports to China have increased dramatically, rising from approximately $35 million in 2019 to $160.6 million in 2024. This represents a growth of over 350% in a six-year period.

Key Export Components: While Rwanda’s main exports to China still include minerals (like Niobium-Tantalum, Tin Ores), the focus at CIIE is on adding value and expanding agricultural exports, which now include:

Coffee and Tea: High-quality Rwandan coffee and tea are gaining significant recognition and sales through the platform.

New Products: Chili, natural honey, and macadamia nuts are also actively being promoted.

Strategic Impact of CIIE:

Rwanda’s engagement is not just about trade volume; it’s about building long-term economic foundations.

Market Access for Smallholders: The expo provides an invaluable platform for Rwandan enterprises, particularly smallholder farmers and women-led cooperatives, to establish direct partnerships with Chinese buyers.

Livelihood Improvement: As Rwanda’s Ambassador to China noted, every product showcased supports a value chain that benefits local communities, contributing to income generation and job creation in rural areas.

Future Expansion (Avocados): The partnership is set to deepen further, with arrangements underway to sign a protocol for the export of Rwandan avocados to the Chinese market soon, significantly diversifying the agricultural export basket.

Investment: China is also a major partner on the investment side, currently standing as Rwanda’s leading source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), totaling $460 million in 2024 across manufacturing, real estate, and agro-processing.

Rwanda’s continuous presence at the CIIE affirms its strategy of leveraging global platforms to showcase high-quality, value-added products and strengthen economic ties.