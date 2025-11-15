Green Party Sets Up New Structures in Southern Rwanda

KAMONYI — The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR) has expanded its grassroots presence to the Southern Province, launching training sessions and establishing new district-level structures in Kamonyi District, including District, Women, and Youth Committees.

The training was officially opened by Senator Mugisha Alexis, the DGPR Commissioner General, who commended the party’s continued efforts to strengthen internal governance and deepen member capacity across the country.

The Kamonyi activities follow the successful rollout of similar trainings and the creation of solid party structures in several districts in Western Rwanda.

During the session, Jean De Dieu Murenzi, the National Youth President of DGPR and Executive Secretary of the East African Greens Federation Youth Wing, trained members on the role of sustainable livelihood projects in reducing poverty.

He emphasized organic manure production as an affordable and practical initiative that enhances food security, improves food safety, and generates income for local communities.

Murenzi highlighted successful examples from Rwanda’s Western Province, where members in Karongi have already implemented the project with measurable economic gains.

The DGPR Commissioner for Environment, Uwera Jacqueline, delivered a lecture on environmental protection, underlining the important role activists—and particularly women—play in safeguarding natural resources.

She said environmental preservation is foundational to Rwanda’s sustainable economic development, as a healthy environment ensures improved quality of life for citizens.

Uwera urged members to adopt eco-friendly lifestyles by avoiding practices that pollute air, land, and water bodies such as rivers, lakes, and ponds.

In addition, Juliet Batsinda, Secretary of the Party Communications Committee, led a short training session on the effective and responsible use of social media.

She encouraged members to leverage digital platforms to advance the party’s objectives while avoiding misinformation, which she warned could harm both the party and the country.

The DGPR’s activities in Kamonyi mark another step in its broader campaign to strengthen local leadership, promote environmental sustainability, and enhance citizen participation across Rwanda.

