DR Congo and AFC-M23 Commit to Sign Final Peace Deal Soon

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the AFC/M23 rebel movement have moved closer to ending years of conflict in the country’s east, signing on Saturday, 15 November, in Doha, a framework agreement that sets the pace for a comprehensive peace deal.

Key elements emerging from the Doha talks include:

A progressive restoration of state authority in conflict-affected zones. Establishment of a transitional security mechanism to stabilize the region. Creation of a truth, reconciliation, and justice commission.

The document signed in Qatar is not the final peace accord but a roadmap outlining the methodology and timeline for the remaining negotiations. Both delegations agreed to accelerate discussions on key issues and finalize detailed Protocoles before the end of November.

In the next phase, the parties will put pen to paper on a permanent ceasefire, and reaffirm their commitment to release prisoners, consistent with earlier mechanisms initialed in September and October 2025.

The framework agreement indicates that the final Protocoles to be negotiated will cover humanitarian access, transitional security arrangements, the DDR process, restoration of state authority, the return of displaced people and refugees, economic recovery, and transitional justice.

A document deals with question of restoring state authority in conflict-affected areas. It proposes a progressive and coordinated re-establishment of government institutions and services, including public order, security, freedom of movement, access to civil registry documents, and financial services.

On the security aspect, the text states that the government and AFC/M23 must agree on temporary security arrangements to maintain public order and protect civilians.

The composition, command structure, duration, and mandate of these transitional forces will be detailed in the Protocoles to come.

Negotiators said Saturday that the overall aim is also to tackle the root causes of the conflict—combatting discrimination, strengthening national unity, and building inclusive governance.

Saturday’s signing comes amid continued accusations from both sides of ceasefire violations on the ground.

Despite these tensions, the Doha negotiations represent one of the clearest and most structured steps toward a durable settlement.

If the agreed schedule is maintained, DR Congo and the AFC/M23 could sign a final peace agreement as soon possible, paving the way for broader stabilization efforts in the eastern provinces.

Visited 14 times, 14 visit(s) today