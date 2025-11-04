MTN Rwanda Market Share Grows to 64%

Kigali — MTN Rwanda has further tightened its grip on the Rwandan telecommunications market, expanding its market share to 64% of all active mobile subscriptions, according to the latest figures from the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA).

RURA’s ICT Sector Statistics Report for the Second Quarter of 2025 showed that MTN commanded the largest share of Rwanda’s 13.29 million active mobile subscriptions, ahead of Airtel’s 36%.

That dominance has been reaffirmed by MTN’s Q3 2025 results, which revealed a 6.9% growth in mobile subscribers to 8.1 million, up from 7.6 million in the same period last year.

The company also reported 7.5% growth in active data subscribers to 2.5 million, and a 12.2% increase in active Mobile Money (MoMo) users to 5.8 million, supported by a rapidly expanding merchant network that reached 578,000 by the end of the quarter.

Despite industry-wide disruptions caused by SIM verification exercises earlier this year, MTN not only maintained but grew its customer base, consolidating its role as Rwanda’s leading telecom and digital services provider.

Surpassing 8 million customers is a defining moment for MTN Rwanda, said Monzer Ali, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Rwanda. “It’s a reflection of the deep trust Rwandans continue to place in our brand and services. We are proud to be a strategic partner in Rwanda’s digital transformation journey — connecting people, businesses, and communities to new opportunities.”

Ali said MTN’s success stems from its continued focus on innovation and inclusion.

“Our ambition is not just to connect people, but to ensure everyone can access and benefit from digital life,” he added. “Through programmes like Tunga Taci na MTN, we’re making smartphones affordable and ensuring that no one is left behind in the country’s digital future.”

Launched in August 2025, Tunga Taci na MTN — implemented in partnership with Yellow Digital Retailers — allows customers to acquire smartphones through flexible monthly payment plans. The initiative is part of MTN’s broader effort to drive smartphone penetration and accelerate Rwanda’s Vision 2050 goal of building a knowledge-based economy.

Fintech powering growth

MTN’s fintech subsidiary, Mobile Money Rwanda Ltd (MoMo Rwanda), continued to deliver record-breaking results. MoMo revenue rose 30.2% year-on-year to Rwf 109.4 billion, with advanced services such as payments, remittances, and lending growing 37% to account for 28.5% of total MoMo revenue.

According to Chantal Kagame, Chief Executive Officer of MoMo Rwanda: “MoMo has become part of Rwanda’s financial heartbeat. Every day, millions of Rwandans pay, save, and transact digitally. With over 5.8 million customers and 578,000 merchants, MoMo is empowering lives and fueling financial inclusion.”

She added that monthly MoMo transaction volumes have reached 246 million, demonstrating how mobile money has become integral to daily economic activity.

“We are not just powering payments — we are powering transformation. Every transaction helps bridge the financial inclusion gap,” Kagame said.

Financial performance and efficiency

MTN Rwanda’s total service revenue rose 14.2% to Rwf 216.2 billion, driven by growth in data and MoMo revenues that offset softer voice trends. Data revenue increased 7.9% to Rwf 35.8 billion, supported by more 4G users and network optimisation campaigns.

Meanwhile, operational efficiency measures under the company’s Expense Efficiency Programme (EEP) helped lift profitability. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose 36.7% to Rwf 89.7 billion, while profit after tax surged 222.7% to Rwf 13.3 billion.

Acting Chief Financial Officer Dunstan Ayodele Stober said the results show strong financial discipline and focus.

“Our improvement in EBITDA and profitability demonstrates the strength of our financial foundation and the sustainability of our operations,” he said. “We are optimising costs while continuing to invest in innovation and digital expansion.”

Driving Rwanda’s digital future

With Rwanda’s mobile penetration rate nearing 95% and internet usage approaching 73%, MTN Rwanda’s position as market leader and its expanding fintech ecosystem have made it a key player in the country’s digital transformation.

“As Rwanda moves deeper into a digital economy, MTN will continue to be at the centre of that progress — connecting people, enabling businesses, and creating shared value for the nation,” Ali concluded.

Industry experts note that MTN’s combination of network investment, affordable smartphone financing, and innovative digital services has cemented its reputation not just as a telecom operator but as a central pillar of Rwanda’s digital inclusion agenda.