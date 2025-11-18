Home » Rwanda, Cambodia Leaders Discuss New Agreements Implementation
by Daniel Sabiiti
Prime Minister Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva today received Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia to discuss the strong bilateral relations between Rwanda and Cambodia, highlighting both ongoing cooperation and newly signed agreements, including:

– A Memorandum of Understanding on Bilateral Consultations
– A Visa Exemption Agreement for holders of Diplomatic and Service Passports

Discussions also addressed the successful organization of the 46th Ministerial Conference of the Francophonie in Kigali where Cambodia was chosen to assume the organization’s presidency.

Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn commended Rwanda for the warm welcome extended to delegates and for the excellent arrangements made for the conference.

Prime Minister Nsengiyumva congratulated Cambodia as it prepares to assume the Presidency of the Francophonie at the conclusion of the Ministerial Conference and further wished Cambodia success in hosting the upcoming 20th Francophonie Summit.

Rwanda and Cambodia enjoy warm diplomatic relations, strengthened by cooperation agreements, high-level visits, and shared engagement within the Francophonie.

The two nations enjoy cooperation in Political & Diplomatic activities and have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Bilateral Consultations to ensure regular dialogue between foreign ministries.

Mobility & Exchanges: A Visa Exemption Agreement for holders of diplomatic and service passports facilitates official travel.

With agreements in place and shared cultural ties through the Francophonie, Rwanda and Cambodia are positioned to expand cooperation in trade, education, and cultural exchange.

Francophonie Engagement: Both nations are active members of the Francophonie.

This engagement reflects the commitment of both nations to deepen cooperation and strengthen their partnership within the global Francophone community.

