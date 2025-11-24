Rwanda Participates in 7th AU–EU Summit in Luanda

Luanda, Angola — Rwanda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe, is in Luanda representing the country at the 7th African Union–European Union Summit, a high-level gathering bringing together leaders and senior officials from both continental blocs.

The summit, held under the theme **“Advancing Peace and Prosperity through Effective Multilateralism,”** aims to strengthen cooperation between Africa and Europe in areas of global governance, security, and sustainable development.

During the meeting, delegates are expected to discuss joint strategies for addressing emerging global challenges, enhancing economic partnerships, and promoting peacebuilding efforts across the two regions. The summit also offers a platform for deepening political dialogue, reviewing existing AU–EU frameworks, and identifying new avenues for collaboration.

Rwanda’s participation underscores its continued engagement in multilateral diplomacy and its commitment to contributing to regional and global initiatives aimed at fostering stability and shared prosperity.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today