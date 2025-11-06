Gisenyi Market to Open After 15 Years of Construction

After 15 years of dela, the long-awaited Gisenyi Market in Rubavu District is finally set to open providing decent trade facilities for both Rwanda and DR Congo traders.

Pierre Célestin Twagirayezu, Chairperson of the Rubavu Investment Company (RICO), the firm that took over the completion of the project confirmed that the modern facility will officially open on November 15, 2025,

Officials behind the delayed project also revealed that the demand for trading spaces has exceeded capacity as the market nears completion.

“We received more applications than we can accommodate. We initially planned for 4,000 traders, but after adding new columns that reduced space, we can now host about 3,000, including those operating in the upper section designated for bars and restaurants,” said Twagirayezu.

He described the completion as “a blessing,” noting that the strong demand provides a foundation to begin work on a second market to complement the existing one.

Final Works and Handover:

Rubavu District Mayor Prosper Mulindwa had earlier announced that the final works — including painting, glass installation, tiling, and exterior finishing — were nearing completion by February 2025.

The market, constructed at a total cost of Rwf 6 billion, is jointly owned by RICO and Rubavu District, which contributed Rwf 3 billion.

Project Engineer, Dukuze Richard confirmed that the site will be handed over to the operating contractor on November 15, after final maintenance and finishing works are complete.

A Long and Troubled History:

The materialization of the idea of constructing the modern Gisenyi market began in 2010 with an initial budget of Rwf 1.5 billion, but the project was soon stalled by financial shortfalls, mismanagement, and legal disputes.

Former Rubavu Mayor, Sheikh Bahame Hassan and his executive committee were suspended in 2015 over irregularities in a deal that transferred the market to ABBA Ltd without due process or payment to the District.

A 2014 Rubavu District Council investigation found multiple violations, including the illegal sale of adjoining plots and lack of Council consultation.

The ensuing legal battles between the District and ABBA Ltd delayed the project for years.

In 2017, after rulings by the Supreme Court and the East African Court of Justice, the market was finally transferred back to Rubavu District, paving the way for privatization and reconstruction under the RICO consortium.

Delays, and Safety Concerns:

Reconstruction gained momentum in 2021, but progress was again disrupted by earthquakes in Rubavu and compliance issues flagged by the Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA).

RHA Deputy Director Noël Nsanzineza said construction was halted in 2023 due to the absence of proper permits and the market’s proximity — just 10 meters — to an active geological fault line identified after the 2021 tremors.

RHA recommended structural reinforcement and further geotechnical studies to ensure the safety of the multi-storey facility, which lies within a zone designated for light recreational use.

Next Expansion Steps:

With the opening date se, RICO says it plans to expand by constructing a second modern market in partnership with a Chinese company, featuring parking for 150 vehicles and a hotel complex.

This second phase is projected to cost Rwf 20 billion, while the current market cost Rwf 6 billion. To attract more local investors, RICO has reduced the minimum shareholding requirement from 27 shares to 20, each valued at Rwf 1 million.

Twagirayezu encouraged Rubavu’s private sector to seize the opportunity:

“The new Gisenyi market is already oversubscribed — a clear sign of Rubavu’s growing commercial potential. We invite more investors to join us in building the second phase.”

Regional Business Implications:

The old Gisenyi market, built in 1989, currently accommodates about 850 traders working in cramped and unsanitary conditions.

The new facility, expected to host 3,000 traders, aims to transform the town’s commercial landscape and boost cross-border trade with the neighboring Congolese city of Goma, home to over two million residents.