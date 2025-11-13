The Hands That Build the Nation: Weaving Rwanda’s Economic Future

Without private sector membership’s devotion, a nation has no economy, much less any chance to grow economically. The economy expands as they do. Conversely, it shrinks.

Particularly, in Rwanda, that belief takes on real meaning, as the private sector is believed to stand at the forefront of building an economy defined not only by numbers, but by shared purpose, future and determination.

To have a collective understanding of this idea, Private Sector Federation (PSF) representatives at the district levels have been organizing meetings across the country, with the latest held in Gakenke district, Northern Province on 8 October 2025.

The meeting aimed at discussing further strengthening of the federation, PSF membership contributions and to explain lanes for collective responsibility for Rwanda’s economic future.

It also aimed at discussing taxes and local revenues.

The (meeting) brought together the Chairperson of PSF in Gakenke district, the district revenue inspector, a representative from Ngali Holdings, the district DASSO coordinator, sector staff, and Executive Secretaries.

As the discussion unfolded, the room filled with a shared sense of purpose.

Speakers reminded participants that PSF contributions are not mere payments, but investments in the strength and unity of Rwanda’s business community.

“When we contribute to PSF, we are not just paying dues, we are building the foundation of our own success, and the country’s development. A strong federation means a strong business community, and a strong business community means a stronger Rwanda,” Daniel Mbaga, PSF Chairperson in Gakenke district said.

“Every entrepreneur should take pride in these contributions. They show our commitment to work together, to grow together, and to ensure that our private sector remains the driving force behind Rwanda’s development,” he added.

Each franc, he emphasized, helps to build a more organized and influential private sector, one capable of shaping the country’s economic future.

With the same spirit, similar meetings took place in several parts of the country, and others will proceed where they have not.

In today’s world, the strength of a nation’s economy often depends on how well its private sector is organized, contributes to national development agenda, and connects beyond borders for markets, innovation and investments.

Borrowing A leaf Chinese Federation Success Story

In 1949, the then Chinese President, Mao Zedong sought to transform its economy by reorganizing the private sector, first.

Four years later, that’s to say in 1953, All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) was established; firstly, to unify and reorganize the private sector members, bring together private entrepreneurs, industrialists, and merchants under a single national organization that could align their activities with the goals of the Communist