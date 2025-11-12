Kigali To Conakry, Kagame Reflects on How AI Can Transform Africa

CONAKRY — President Paul Kagame has called on African nations to strategically harness artificial intelligence (AI) to drive inclusive growth and tackle pressing development challenges, emphasizing that the continent’s success with emerging technologies will depend on how effectively they are applied to local needs.

Speaking at the opening of the 2025 Transform Africa Summit (TAS2025) in Conakry, Guinea, where he joined host President Mamadi Doumbouya, Kagame reflected on the summit’s origins and Africa’s digital transformation journey.

“More than a decade ago, the Transform Africa Summit was launched in Kigali,” Kagame recalled.

“Back then, a digital revolution was unfolding globally. The opportunities ahead of us were clear: to invest in broadband, and use connectivity as a springboard to develop more competitively.”

He noted that while the continent has made steady progress through sustained investment and partnership, the world has grown “more complex and intertwined,” with the rapid evolution of cutting-edge technologies presenting both opportunities and challenges.

This year’s theme, centered on artificial intelligence, underscores the next frontier in Africa’s digital agenda. Kagame urged African governments and innovators to focus on AI solutions that directly address the continent’s unique social and economic priorities.

“For Africa, success will not only depend on how quickly we deploy this new tool, but also on which problems we choose to apply it to,” he said.

“Those tailored to our context and development needs will bring the maximum gains to our human capital.”

Highlighting Rwanda’s national ambitions, Kagame revealed that artificial intelligence is projected to contribute up to 5% to Rwanda’s GDP, driving innovation across key sectors including healthcare, education, and agriculture.

The Transform Africa Summit, launched in 2013 in Kigali under the Smart Africa Alliance, has become the continent’s leading platform for advancing digital transformation, policy alignment, and technology-driven development.

12th Smart Africa Board Meeting:

Earlier in Conakry, President Kagame chaired the 12th Smart Africa Board Meeting to discuss key priorities, including artificial intelligence and the ongoing work of the Smart Africa Alliance.

Kagame called for collaborative action to implement key priorities, stating, “Every delay takes away Africa’s credibility, and every fulfilled commitment accelerates delivery on the ground. Let’s continue working together.”

“The true test of our progress will be how we execute and scale these projects to create measurable outcomes,” he said.

Kagame also reminded the board that collaboration between governments, industries, academia, and development partners will create a stronger momentum for Africa to prosper in the digital economy.

Visited 21 times, 9 visit(s) today