U.S. and UAE Leaders Urge Humanitarian Truce in Sudan

Abu Dhabi – U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos met with senior Emirati officials this week to coordinate urgent efforts aimed at advancing peace and humanitarian assistance in Sudan.

Boulos made the remarks following an opportune meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Diplomatic Advisor to the President Dr. Anwar Gargash.

Their discussions focused on joint action with Quad partners — the United States, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom — to press Sudan’s warring factions toward an immediate humanitarian truce.

The Quad partners emphasized that both the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) must commit to and comply with a ceasefire without preconditions. Such a truce would enable full, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian access to millions of civilians affected by the conflict.

“The truce is essential to saving lives and represents a critical step toward sustained dialogue, a transition to civilian rule, and a durable peace for the people of Sudan,” Boulos stated.

The meeting highlighted the UAE’s role as a key regional partner in supporting international mediation efforts. Humanitarian organizations have warned that Sudan faces worsening food insecurity, displacement, and medical shortages unless immediate access is granted.

By reinforcing calls for a truce, the U.S. and UAE aim to pave the way for broader negotiations that could eventually lead to a civilian-led transition and long-term stability in Sudan.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today