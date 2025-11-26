Kigali, CMU-Africa Explore AI-Driven Urban Development

Kigali City Mayor Samuel Dusengiyumva on Wednesday received Prof. João Barros, Associate Director at Carnegie Mellon University Africa (CMU-Africa), for a courtesy visit focused on expanding collaboration in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and smart-city innovation.

The meeting aimed to deepen partnerships that support Kigali’s vision to become a fully data-driven, sustainable, and efficient African capital.

Discussions centered on applying AI across key pillars of urban and infrastructure management, including intelligent mobility systems, predictive maintenance of road networks, and optimized public transport services.

Kigali has already deployed components of intelligent transport systems, including traffic sensors and digital mapping tools.

The Mayor and Prof. Barros explored advanced AI applications capable of: reducing congestion through real-time traffic prediction, improving traffic-light coordination, enhancing road safety analytics, and providing data-driven insights to guide city planning.

Such technologies align with Kigali’s ongoing projects to modernize its mobility ecosystem, including the introduction of electric buses, integrated ticketing, and infrastructure for non-motorized transport.

The conversation also highlighted the potential for AI to transform how Kigali maintains its rapidly expanding road network. Predictive algorithms can detect early signs of wear, prioritize repairs, and optimize maintenance budgets, ensuring longer-lasting infrastructure and safer streets.

Demand forecasting powered by AI is expected to help Kigali refine bus routing, scheduling, and fleet management—an area where CMU-Africa has strong research expertise. Improved forecasting can reduce waiting times, cut operational costs, and support the city’s shift toward greener mobility.

Prof. Barros and city officials also discussed AI-based solutions to improve the efficiency of Kigali’s energy systems, especially street lighting—a major component of city expenditure. Intelligent lighting that adjusts to pedestrian and vehicle activity could enhance safety while reducing energy consumption.

CMU-Africa, based in Kigali Innovation City, is globally recognized for its applied research in AI, Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity, and data science.

The institution works closely with governments and private sector partners to develop practical digital solutions tailored to African urban challenges.

Prof. Barros, a leading expert in urban technology and intelligent systems, previously founded a smart-city company in Europe and continues to advise cities worldwide on deploying next-generation mobility and infrastructure technologies.

Mayor Dusengiyumva noted that Kigali is entering a new phase of smart-city transformation, where partnerships with institutions like CMU-Africa are essential. The visit forms part of the city’s broader strategy to harness innovation for improved service delivery, environmental sustainability, and citizen welfare.

Both parties expressed readiness to explore joint pilot projects and research initiatives that could position Kigali as a continental model for AI-enabled urban development.

