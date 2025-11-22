Visit Rwanda Brand To Charm Spain and America, But First Love Arsenal Remains Cherished

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB)’s Visit Rwanda and Arsenal football club, decide that the love and affection they share will endure, but agree that as of June 2026, they should both free to see other people.

After an eight year partnership that has contributed to transformational change in Rwanda, the RDB agreed with the North London club, that this would be their last season living in the same house, as it were. They will continue to share custody of the children, more commonly known as fans.

For Rwanda, and the RDB, whose responsibilities include not just tourism, but attracting investment into the country, strategy and policy, the decision to change what has been a demonstrably successful relationship, is informed by the ambition for further growth. In a statement announcing the decision, the RDB explained that “the move reflects Visit Rwanda’s broader strategy to diversify its global sports partnerships and expand into new markets that support the next phase of its tourism and investment ambitions.”

The decision will be a wrench for many Rwandans, for whom Arsenal had become part of the Rwandan family. They accept however, albeit reluctantly, that the affection for the club has to be taken with a hardheaded look at what is best for national development.

Perhaps recalling the excitement that verged on wonder, with which they received the announcement of the partnership, eight years ago, most are comforted by the expectation of a next step they are certain will be just as exciting. Speaking for many, lifelong Arsenal fan, Richard Kwizera tweeted, “the shirt-sleeve is getting a new tenant! Now, all I need is Arsenal to win the Premier League before the Visit Rwanda deal clocks out!”

It was a bittersweet feeling for journalist, Edmund Kagire, who twitted to anyone who cared to know that “as an Arsenal fan, I will be happy and sad at the same time. I don’t know if I will get used to not seeing ‘Visit Rwanda’ on game day. It brought a certain feeling which I can’t explain. I was used to walking around like I owned shares in Arsenal. All good things come to an end.”

Rwanda has a sizable Arsenal football club fanbase, and it is well nigh impossible to overstate the joy with which they first greeted the partnership. Football fans the world over justifiably complain about inflated prices of replica football shirts, and it is no different in Rwanda. Despite that however, Rwanda fans of the club were among the first to be seen in the club’s colours, with VisitRwanda emblazoned on the sleeve.

Their near delirious happiness was matched by observers’ wonder at the news. It is almost impossible to overstate the boldness of the initiative. Many seemed discomposed by it. A small African country, emerging from the ashes of a genocide that had claimed over a million men, women and children, was confidently reminding the world that there was more, much more to it than its tragic history.

Come and see for yourselves, Visit Rwanda, they confidently beckoned to the world. And they would ask one of the world’s most glamorous football clubs, to help them spread the winsome message far and wide.