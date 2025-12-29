BRD to Fully Assume BDF Services in Major Financial Sector Transition

The Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD) is set to take over all services previously offered by the Business Development Fund (BDF), marking a significant restructuring of Rwanda’s development finance architecture aimed at improving access to finance for businesses.

Effective December 31, 2025, all clients who were previously served by BDF will transition to BRD, which will become the single institution responsible for managing credit guarantees, subsidized financing mechanisms, and other business support services that were under BDF’s mandate .

The move follows a broader government decision to integrate BDF into BRD, consolidating development finance operations under one institution.

The integration is intended to streamline service delivery, reduce duplication, and improve efficiency across Rwanda’s business financing ecosystem.

Under the new arrangement, all former BDF services will be accessed directly through BRD’s digital platforms, including its online portal.

Loan applications, follow-ups, and client inquiries that were previously handled by BDF will now be managed entirely by BRD, offering clients a single point of contact for development finance services .

Importantly, the transition will not disrupt ongoing projects or existing client arrangements. All BDF products, facilities, and support mechanisms will continue to operate, but under BRD’s administration.

Businesses currently benefiting from BDF-backed financing are expected to experience continuity, with added advantages such as faster processing times, improved digital access, and a broader national service network through BRD’s existing infrastructure.

The consolidation is expected to strengthen coordination between financing instruments and policy objectives, aligning business support more closely with national development priorities.

By housing these services within BRD, authorities aim to enhance the impact of development finance on key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure, energy, affordable housing, green finance, and export growth.

BRD, which has operated since 1967, plays a central role in financing Rwanda’s long-term development projects and supports the country’s Vision 2050 and National Strategy for Transformation.

The absorption of BDF services expands its role in directly supporting small and medium enterprises, startups, and businesses that rely on blended finance and risk-sharing mechanisms to access credit.

Clients seeking information or services related to the transition are advised to engage directly with BRD through its established communication channels and digital platforms as the handover process advances toward the end of 2025 .

Visited 151 times, 151 visit(s) today