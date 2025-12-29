Kagame to Security Apparatus: “You’re the Armed Forces I Have Always Wished For”

President Paul Kagame has commended the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and other security organs for their professionalism, discipline, and contribution to national stability, describing them as “the forces I have always wished to have.”

In his end-of-year message delivered on December 29, President Kagame expressed deep appreciation to officers, men and women of the RDF and other security institutions, praising their dedication to safeguarding Rwanda’s sovereignty and security.

“Your dedication and professionalism continue to uphold the values and security of our nation,” Kagame said, noting that through adversity and challenge, Rwandan forces have served “with unwavering distinction—both here at home and on missions far beyond our borders.”

He said their constant vigilance has ensured peace and stability inside the country, allowing citizens to pursue socio-economic activities in a secure environment.

“Within our nation, your steadfast vigilance safeguards our people, secures our territorial integrity, and upholds our sovereignty every single day,” he said.

Beyond Rwanda’s borders, Kagame highlighted the role of Rwandan troops in peacekeeping missions, saying, “Across the continent’s peacekeeping theaters, you continue to honor our sacred vow to protect human life with every resource, every skill, and unwavering resolve.”

The President described the security forces as a pillar of national unity and strength, stating, “The Rwanda Defence Force and other Security Organs are today the forces I have always wished to have,” adding that they are capable of protecting national interests while upholding “the highest standards of integrity and patriotism.”

As Rwanda moves into a new year, Kagame urged the security apparatus to remain alert and adaptable, saying, “Let us remain vigilant and adaptive to evolving threats as we continue to work towards the shared vision of a secure, prosperous, and united Rwanda.”

He also paid tribute to service members deployed away from their families during the festive season and to families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

“We deeply recognize your sacrifices and those of your families,” he said, assuring bereaved families that the nation “will always stand by your side.”

Kagame’s remarks echo similar sentiments he expressed during the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) National Congress held two weeks ago, where he praised the country’s security institutions for their cohesion, discipline, and reliability, describing them as central to Rwanda’s resilience and long-term stability.

He concluded by wishing members of the security forces and their families a joyful festive season and a successful year ahead, saying, “May you continue to serve with honor, and may your sacrifices always be recognized and rewarded.”

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today