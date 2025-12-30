Kagame: Go to Bed and Sleep Without Any Worry, Rwanda Is Fully Secured

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday night reassured Rwandans that the country remains safe and secure, urging citizens to go about their lives without any worry, as he addressed hundreds at the annual Presidential New Year Party held at the Kigali Convention Centre.

“Our country is secure and peaceful. For those going to sleep, sleep without any worry—provided you sleep when it is necessary. Remember, we also have to work,” Kagame said, drawing repeated applause from the audience.

He credited the peace and stability Rwanda enjoys to the collective effort of citizens across the country, including those not present at the event. Kagame paid special tribute to the men and women in uniform, noting the sacrifices made daily by the armed and security forces to safeguard the nation.

“I think you know who I am going to follow up with—the young men and women, your friends, relatives, brothers and sisters who spend night and day, with some sacrificing their lives so that yours can continue,” he said, as applause filled the hall.

The President also extended gratitude to the families of fallen security personnel, assuring them of the government’s continued solidarity.

“I would like to personally inform those families that they are not alone. We stand with them every day—tomorrow, the day after, next year, and beyond,” he said.

Turning to the youth, whom he said make up about 75 percent of Rwanda’s population, Kagame described them as the country’s greatest strength and urged them to anchor that strength in values and productive work.

“Having such a young population is an immense source of strength. But you cannot build Rwanda without building yourself first,” he said, encouraging young people to focus on personal development as the foundation for national progress.

Kagame also cautioned against alcohol abuse and reckless behavior, particularly drinking and driving, warning that a morally compromised youth would ultimately weaken the country.

“Even as you enjoy yourselves and have fun, there are things to be mindful of. We relaxed the time, but there are things we did not relax,” he said, noting that law enforcement would continue to uphold safety regulations.

He added that the Rwanda National Police now operates with advanced technology, including alcohol-testing devices capable of detecting intoxication from a distance.

The President, who was in high spirits throughout the evening, repeatedly thanked attendees for taking time to join the celebrations, closing the night with a message of reassurance, responsibility, and unity.

