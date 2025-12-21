Locally- Funded NGO Spreads Christmas Joy to Children with Disabilities

With majority funding coming from Rwandans, Love with Action (LWA), a local Rwandan organisation, has donated Christmas gifts to children with disabilities and their families as part of efforts to promote inclusion and share the joy of the festive season.

The donations were handed over during LWA’s 8th annual Christmas party held on Sunday in Bumbogo Sector. Dressed in colourful Christmas outfits, parents arrived with their children—some using wheelchairs—visibly excited and full of joy. For a moment, laughter, music and dance filled the venue as families celebrated together, setting aside the challenges posed by physical disabilities.

Beneficiary families from Nduba and Bumbogo sectors received food and household packages including rice, cooking oil, soap, eggs, vegetables, blankets and kitchen utensils. The support is intended to enable families to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with dignity, food and comfort.

Speaking at the event, LWA founder Gilbert Kubwimana said that about 60 per cent of the donations came from the government and the Rwandan community, highlighting the growing role of local support in sustaining community-based organisations.

“To support the child and the family is key. That is why we donate food packages for the whole family—to share the joy of the festive season and feel part of the wider community,” Kubwimana said.

He added that the initiative demonstrates how Rwandans have increasingly embraced the importance of supporting local organisations whose impact is rooted in community participation.

Beyond festive support, Kubwimana noted that LWA provides free education and therapy for children with disabilities, alongside livelihood projects for their families. These include marriage counselling to promote acceptance of children with disabilities, income-generating activities such as poultry and livestock rearing, agriculture, tailoring and basket weaving.

“Through counselling and empowerment activities, we provide holistic support to families. Many families that were once separated due to the birth of a child with disabilities have reunited to support their children,” he said.

Founded in 2017 by Kubwimana and his wife, Esther Mukarugaba, the organisation started with just two children and operated from a small rented room.

Today, LWA supports 76 children and owns an academy, children’s buses, a health facility, and livestock and poultry farms, which employ about 40 per cent of parents of the supported children.

Among the supporters present were construction engineer Eric Amizero, Smart Dealer Company Director General, and Bailey, an American donor who contributed a large portion of the food and drinks packages. They called on more members of the Rwandan community to support the organisation to expand its social impact.

According to LWA statistics, out of the 75 children supported since 2017, about 45 have recovered from their physical disabilities and are now pursuing education in mainstream schools.

One such story was shared by an elderly woman popularly known as “Mama Bella”, who adopted an abandoned one-month-old child with disabilities. She said she faced discouragement from both the community and her husband, who eventually left her.

“My husband abandoned me because I adopted this child, but with the support of the organisation I have seen her grow. Helping such children brings blessings to society,” she said.

Buoyed by its impact and strong community-based funding, LWA founders revealed plans to expand their activities to other parts of the country.

The Executive Secretary of the National Council of Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), Emmanuel Ndayisaba, commended the initiative, saying such acts empower persons with disabilities and contribute to building a caring and responsible society.

“We encourage organisations that organise such joyful events for children with disabilities. These moments of happiness and smiles have a positive impact on their growth and mindset,” Ndayisaba said.

Photos by: Daniel Sabiiti

