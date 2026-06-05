‘People Laughed at Me’: How Avocado Farming Earned One Farmer Rwf3 Million a Season

KIGALI — Eight years ago, when Pierre Renzaho began planting avocados on his farm in Kamonyi District, many of his neighbors thought he was making a mistake.

Today, the farmer earns more than Rwf3 million per season from the crop, owns 128 avocado trees, has expanded into pig farming, and has become one of the success stories showcased by One Acre Fund Rwanda as it launched preparations for the 2027A-B planting season.

“People used to laugh at me when I started growing avocados. But once they saw the returns and the market opportunities, many of them started planting avocados too,” Renzaho told participants at the launch event.

Renzaho’s journey reflects the type of transformation One Acre Fund Rwanda says it is working to replicate across the country through a combination of quality inputs, farmer training, access to finance, and market linkages.

The organization announced that it plans to support 1.3 million farmers during the 2027A-B planting season, building on a year in which it reached more than one million farmers through its flagship Tubura Program.

The launch event brought together government officials, development partners, private-sector players, and farmer representatives to discuss ways of increasing agricultural production while ensuring farmers can access profitable markets.

For Renzaho, access to a reliable market proved just as important as producing the crop itself.

His success story is not unique.

Jeanne d’Arc Nyiransabimana, a farmer from Gakenke District, told participants that avocado farming had transformed the fortunes of her family.

“My family and I have been able to progress. Our children are now able to study comfortably, and we can meet our household needs,” she said.

Nyiransabimana explained that while waiting for avocado harvests, she grows other short-cycle crops to sustain household income. Earnings from avocado production have also enabled her to invest in goat and poultry farming.

The testimonies illustrated the message One Acre Fund Rwanda sought to emphasize during the launch: that agricultural transformation must go beyond increasing yields and focus on helping farmers earn more from what they grow.

Launching the new season, One Acre Fund Rwanda Country Director Belinda Bwiza said the organization will continue working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), and other stakeholders to help farmers access agricultural inputs, financing, training, and markets.

The event was held under the theme: “Strengthening Market Access to Improve Farmer Productivity and Livelihoods.”

Bwiza said that during the previous season, One Acre Fund Rwanda supported more than one million farmers, 60 percent of whom were women.

The organization distributed over 50,500 tonnes of agricultural inputs across 27 districts and trained more than 430,000 farmers in improved farming practices.

Its efforts also extended to seed production and agricultural extension services.

The Rwanda Institute for Conservation (RICA) Seed Center produced 4,500 tonnes of certified seed, including maize, beans, and soybeans, while training 32 specialists in seed technology and seed business management.

Meanwhile, the Extension Center of Excellence, established in partnership with RAB, awarded the country’s first nationally recognized certification to 49 extension officers and has so far reached 270 agricultural advisors nationwide.

One Acre Fund’s environmental initiatives also continued to expand. During the past year, the organization distributed 30 million forestry trees and 800,000 fruit trees, benefiting approximately one million farmers. Since 2016, it has distributed more than 145 million trees across Rwanda.

The organization also facilitated exports of 378 tonnes of produce, including avocados, chili peppers, green beans, and green coffee, helping more than 15,000 farmers secure reliable markets.

According to Bwiza, One Acre Fund’s interventions generated an estimated $168 million in additional farmer income during the 2026A-B season.

The organization is now targeting 400,000 young farmers through programs aimed at improving access to finance, training, and opportunities across agricultural value chains.

“Transforming Rwanda’s agriculture requires more than increasing production. It also requires ensuring that farmers earn meaningful profits from what they grow,” Bwiza said.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Telesphore Ndabamenye, who officially launched the 2027A-B planting season, said the experiences shared by farmers demonstrated the potential of agriculture to create wealth and employment when approached as a business.

“Agriculture, when done properly, generates income, creates jobs, improves household livelihoods, and contributes to national economic growth,” he said.

The minister said the government will continue working with partners to increase production of high-value crops such as avocados, chili peppers, fruits and vegetables, tea, soybeans, and processed maize products, while helping farmers access local and international markets.

Despite the progress, farmers called on One Acre Fund to increase the supply of seeds available through the Tubura Program, arguing that demand continues to outstrip availability.

For Renzaho, however, the evidence of what is possible is already growing in his orchard.

The farmer who was once laughed at for planting avocados is now earning millions of francs each season — and inspiring others to follow the same path.

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