Mövenpick Hotel Kigali Opens Its Doors in Rwanda, Expanding Accor’s Footprint Across Africa

KIGALI, 8 December 2025 – Mövenpick; part of the world-leading hospitality group Accor, is proud to announce the opening of Mövenpick Kigali in Rwanda. Nestled in the vibrant Kacyiru neighborhood, the new hotel introduces a refreshing urban resort experience, seamlessly blending Swiss-inspired elegance with the cultural richness of Rwanda.

Set within the historic grounds of the former Umubano Hotel, Mövenpick Kigali represents the reimagining of one of Kigali’s first international hotels. Perfectly positioned just a short drive from Kigali International Airport and within walking distance of major diplomatic offices, the Kigali Convention Centre, and BK Arena, the hotel stands at the heart of the city’s business, entertainment, and lifestyle district.

This transformation honours the legacy of the original hotel while embracing a contemporary vision shaped around reconnection and Rwanda’s evolving hospitality landscape. The project aligns with the nation’s ambition to attract high-end travellers and global investors, preserving the welcoming spirit long associated with the original hotel while introducing a new era of refined comfort and innovation.

The property is owned by Kasada Capital Management, a leading hospitality investment platform in partnership with the Qatar Investment Authority and Accor. Kasada’s vision for the project is to reimagine a historic landmark into a leading destination that champions sustainability, community impact and culinary creativity.

“At Mövenpick Kigali, our goal is to create joyful moments of genuine reconnection; where every guest feels both inspired and at home,” said Mediatrice Umulisa, General Manager of Mövenpick Kigali. “Our approach blends Swiss hospitality, heartfelt Rwandan service, and thoughtful design to create an experience that feels warm, contemporary, and deeply rooted in place. Whether guests join us for business, relaxation, or culinary discovery, we want them to feel the joy of a stay that is nourishing, generous, and full of meaning.”

Mövenpick Kigali features 124 elegantly designed rooms and suites, many offering panoramic views of the city’s lush, green skyline. The interiors, crafted by Shelter Group Africa, showcase biophilic design elements and Rwandan cultural motifs, creating a serene retreat that harmoniously blends modern aesthetics with a strong sense of place.

Guests can indulge in signature Mövenpick experiences, including the brand’s world-renowned Chocolate Hour, a daily celebration of Swiss indulgence held in the hotel’s lobby. The hotel also introduces RAAVA, a vibrant all-day dining restaurant serving a creative mix of global and local cuisine. With both à la carte and buffet options, complemented by a poolside bar offering light bites and refreshing beverages, RAAVA is poised to become a new culinary and social hub for Kigali residents and international visitors alike.

Mövenpick Kigali welcomes both business and leisure travellers, offering a range of modern facilities designed for productivity and comfort. The hotel features four flexible meeting rooms accommodating up to 300 guests, each with panoramic views of Kigali that provide an inspiring backdrop for meetings, events, and co-working.

For moments of relaxation and well-being, the hotel offers a heated outdoor pool, wellness spa, fitness center, and complimentary shuttle services. Staying true to Mövenpick’s family spirit, the “Little Birds Club” provides young guests with a fun and enriching space to play, learn, and explore, making every stay enjoyable for travellers of all ages.

“The opening of Mövenpick Kigali marks a proud new chapter for our brand in Rwanda, a country known for its warmth, and forward momentum. Mövenpick Kigali is a bridge between past and future, reimagining a beloved landmark while contributing to the city’s continued transformation.” said Raki Phillips, Regional President for the Premium, Midscale and Economy division across the Middle East, Africa & Türkiye, at Accor. “Through the creation of meaningful local employment, investment in young talent, and a deep commitment to sustainability, this opening reflects our belief that hospitality should leave a positive imprint both for our guests and the communities we serve.”

The hotel is expected to create over 160 permanent jobs, with a strong emphasis on recruiting local talent; including alumni from Rwanda’s leading hospitality institutions and former Umubano Hotel employees.

Sustainability and community connection lie at the core of the hotel’s philosophy. Mövenpick Kigali is actively working toward Green Globe certification and has introduced a 100% no-single-use-plastic policy for guest services, alongside a range of other eco-conscious practices designed to minimize its environmental footprint and foster responsible hospitality.

Speaking on the role Mövenpick Kigali will play in advancing Rwanda’s tourism and investment landscape, Jean-Guy Afrika, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, said: “The launch of Mövenpick Kigali is both a renewal and a continuation of history. This site, once home to the iconic Hotel Umubano, holds deep significance in Rwanda’s hospitality journey. Mövenpick’s arrival not only honors that legacy but also ushers in a new era of excellence. It reflects Rwanda’s position as a trusted destination for investment, tourism, and world-class service.”

To celebrate the opening of Mövenpick Kigali, members of ALL Accor; the group’s lifestyle loyalty program; can enjoy 4X Reward points for stays between 21/12/2025 and 26/04/2026, when booked by 21/12/2025. Members are invited to discover a world of exclusive benefits, unique experiences, and rewarding moments; all designed to make every stay even more memorable.

Founded in 1948 by Swiss restaurateur Ueli Prager, Mövenpick began with a pioneering culinary concept that transformed the Swiss dining scene and has since evolved into a globally recognised hotel brand. Today, Mövenpick is defined by generous hospitality, joyful reconnection, and convivial dining experiences that bring people together across generations, cultures, and occasions. Designed for both leisure and business, its inviting spaces cater to families, couples, and locals, while also transforming meetings, incentives, conferences, and events into extraordinary celebrations. Food and drink remain at the heart of the experience, complemented by contemporary design and a spirit of generosity that shapes every stay. Mövenpick now counts more than 130 hotels and resorts in over 40 countries. Recognised as the world’s most sustainable hotel brand by Green Globe since 2017, it is committed to responsible hospitality and strengthens community ties through initiatives such as Kilo of Kindness, which invites guests and team members to support those in need by donating clothing, food, and other essentials. Mövenpick is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

