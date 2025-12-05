Trump Declares ‘New Era of Harmony’ for Rwanda–DR Congo 

Washington, D.C. — In one of the most consequential diplomatic events of his presidency, U.S. President Donald J. Trump presided over the signing of the Washington Accord at the United States Institute of Peace, declaring the agreement “an extraordinary milestone” that ends one of the longest-running conflicts anywhere in the world.

The ceremony, held in a newly completed wing of the Institute that Trump said was being used for the first time “for peace — and it’s about time,” brought together presidents from Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Angola, Kenya, Burundi, and senior representatives from Qatar, the UAE, and the African Union.

“This conflict has gone on for decades — with far more than 10 million people killed,” Trump said, calling the war in eastern Congo “one of the worst tragedies on Earth.”

“They spent years killing each other… now they will spend years holding hands.”

In his remarks, Trump praised Presidents Paul Kagame and Félix Tshisekedi, describing them as courageous leaders willing to choose peace after generations of bloodshed.

“These two gentlemen spent a lot of time backstage, and at the Oval Office,” Trump said.

“They spent a lot of time killing each other, and now they’re going to spend a lot of time hugging and holding hands — and taking advantage of the United States economically, like every other country does,” he joked.

He urged the international community to appreciate the magnitude of the moment: “This is a great day for Africa, a great day for the world, and for these two countries… They have so much to be proud of.”

MORE PHOTOS FROM KAGAME TRIP TO US

Trump said the U.S. had been “indispensable” to brokering the peace after numerous administrations failed to move the negotiation forward.

“Many administrations have tried. Probably not very hard,” he said. “But we tried harder. And today, we’re succeeding where so many others have failed.”

He noted this was the eighth major conflict his administration had ended in less than a year, calling it “a remarkable achievement in modern diplomacy.”

Details of the Washington Accord

Trump explained the agreement in unusually technical detail, outlining major pillars: Permanent ceasefire, Disarmament of non-state armed groups, Safe return of refugees, Justice and accountability for war crimes, Regional economic integration, and New U.S.–DRC and U.S.–Rwanda bilateral economic agreements.

He emphasized that the accord creates a platform for “enormous economic prosperity,” pointing to the region’s “tremendous mineral wealth” — including rare-earth elements critical to global industries.

The U.S., he said, will “take out some of the rare earth, take out some of the assets, and pay — and everybody’s going to make a lot of money.”

He also noted similar U.S. economic-security agreements signed with Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and others.

Praise for Qatar, the UAE, and U.S. negotiators

Trump offered extended thanks to Qatar — represented by a senior minister — crediting them for being “central” to building trust between Rwanda and Congo.

He also acknowledged:

• Secretary of State Marco Rubio

• Senior Advisor for Africa Mossad Boulos

• Senators Lindsey Graham and Mike Rounds

• Members of Congress Chris Smith and Ronny Jackson

• The African Union Commission chairperson

• FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who Trump greeted humorously

• Ambassadors and envoys from Uganda, Kenya, Angola, Togo, and the Gulf states

“The world is watching — and they are heroes today.”

Trump reflected on global reaction to the peace agreement: “All the newscasts have it at the top of the list. These men are heroes today, and we want to keep it that way.”

He pointed to the region’s potential to produce energy — particularly through the Grand Inga Dam — and its ability to transform global food security and stabilize international mineral supply chains.

Economic boast woven into a global message

True to his style, Trump tied the accord to the strength of the U.S. economy under his leadership: “We’re now the hottest country in the world — economically, politically — nobody has ever seen anything like it.”

He noted that over $18 trillion had been pledged for U.S. investment in less than a year, compared to “less than $1 trillion in four years” under President Biden.

Trump positions himself as architect of African peace

In closing, Trump said the success of the agreement lay not only in the peace terms but in the character of the leaders involved.

“These are two very good men, strong leaders. They are respected across Africa today because of what they have done.”

He invited Kagame and Tshisekedi to speak, calling their participation “the culmination of an incredible journey.”

The Presidents of Angola, Kenya, and Burundi later followed with statements praising Trump’s leadership, the regional leaders’ courage, and the promise of a peaceful future.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today