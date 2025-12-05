Burundi President Ndayishimiye on Rwanda-DR Congo Accord: “Today We Choose Hope”

Washington, D.C. — Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye delivered a deeply emotional, almost pastoral address at the signing of the Washington Accord between Rwanda and DR Congo, invoking biblical imagery to underscore the magnitude of the moment.

He began with a tone of gratitude and relief: “It is with great joy that I speak today. There is a time for everything. There is a time for destruction, and there is a time to build. Today we are experiencing a great day.”

“We look forward to this agreement giving back hope.”

Ndayishimiye said the peoples of Congo and the wider region had long awaited a moment like this: “We are looking forward to this agreement which will give back hope to the peoples of Congo and of the sub-region.”

He then delivered one of the ceremony’s most practical warnings: “Committing oneself is something, but implementing is something else.”

He stressed that peace agreements often falter not because of design, but because of weak follow-through.

“This is why I call upon all of you to provide your contribution to actually implement this accord,” he said.

Burundi’s role: regional integration and the Great Lakes community

Ndayishimiye highlighted Burundi’s strategic placement at the heart of the Great Lakes Community: “Burundi and the DRC already represent the Economic Community of the Countries of the Great Lakes Region.”

He stressed that Burundi would play its full role in implementing the agreements.

He ended on a hopeful note: “Together we hope to achieve long-lasting peace and stability throughout the region.”

