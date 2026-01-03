30 Rwandans Proposed for New List of National Heroes

The Chancellery for Heroes, National Orders, and Decorations of Honour (CHENO) has confirmed the reception of 30 new proposed National Heroes, Orders, and Medals of Honour.

CHENO Director General, Nicolas Rwaka, confirmed the list and stated that subsequent research will be conducted on the proposed individuals based on their deeds and outstanding achievements so that they can be recognized as National Heroes.

Criteria for Selection: Proposed Hero candidates must meet specific values, including proven integrity, patriotism, sacrifice (putting public interest above self), vision, and proven courage.

The Heroes Categories include: Imanzi – The supreme hero (currently only includes the Unknown Soldier and Fred Gisa Rwigema). This category is reserved for those who have passed away.

Imena: Heroes known for extraordinary acts (e.g., King Mutara III Rudahigwa, Agathe Uwilingiyimana).

Ingenzi: Heroes noted for outstanding ideas or achievements.

While the Imanzi category is posthumous, the Imena and Ingenzi categories can include living individuals who have demonstrated exceptional service to the nation.

However, CHENO manages another specific set of National Orders and Medals of Honour – awarded to both Rwandans and foreigners for exceptional service, bravery, or contribution to the nation’s development.

National Orders are typically higher-level awards often given to Heads of State or individuals with massive, nation-altering impacts.

Order of Agaciro (Dignity): Awarded to heads of state, heads of international organizations, or high-ranking officials who have made meritorious contributions to the political, economic, or cultural advancement of Rwanda or Africa.

Order of Friendship (Igihango): Given to those who have promoted friendship and cooperation between Rwanda and other countries or international organizations.

Order of Bravery (Indashyikirwa): Awarded for acts of extraordinary courage or risk-taking for the public good.

Medals of Honor (Specific Decorations) that recognize specific types of service are often awarded during national celebrations like Heroes’ Day (February 1st) or Liberation Day (July 4th).

CHENO indicates that to date, there are seven types of rings of commendation in Rwanda: Uruti, Umurinzi, Agaciro, Igihango, Indashikirwa, Indangamirwa, and Indengabagani.

Rwanda and Rwandans are preparing to celebrate the annual Heroes’ Day, which is usually celebrated on February 1st and will be celebrated for the 32nd time.

Starting this Sunday, January 4, 2026, a month dedicated to celebrating Rwandan Heroes will be launched with several community and mass education activities in the pipeline.

Also, a Heroes tournament – ‘Ubutwari Tournament’, will be conducted culminating in a concert on January 31st in honor of Rwanda’s National Heroes.

