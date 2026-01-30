AfDB Invests $33.64 Million to Train Healthcare Specialists in Rwanda

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a $33.64 million investment to help Rwanda train more healthcare specialists and strengthen its health system.

The funding will support the second phase of Rwanda’s Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Engineering and e-Health, based in Kigali Innovation City. The project aims to build skills in biomedical engineering, digital health, and medical technology, while improving access to quality healthcare services.

AfDB will provide $29.85 million of the total amount, including $24.64 million from the African Development Fund and $5.21 million from the Bank’s own resources. The Government of Rwanda will cover the remaining costs.

Under the project, new training facilities and modern laboratories will be built, and advanced medical equipment will be installed. The programme will directly train 470 students at bachelor’s and master’s degree levels, mainly young people from Rwanda and other East African Community countries. University of Rwanda lecturers will also receive PhD and post-doctoral training to improve teaching and research quality.

A key part of the project is the creation of a Biomedical Innovation Park. This will allow students, researchers, and private companies to develop and test health technologies designed for local and regional needs.

Hospitals and clinics are expected to benefit from locally trained specialists who can install, repair, and maintain medical equipment, reducing dependence on foreign technicians and lowering healthcare costs.

The project will also support digital health and telemedicine, helping patients in remote areas access medical services. During construction, it will create short-term jobs, and in the long term, it is expected to support new health technology businesses and skilled employment.

The project will be implemented by the Government of Rwanda through the University of Rwanda and will run until 2030, supporting the country’s goal of building a knowledge-based economy and a stronger healthcare system.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today