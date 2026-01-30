Kigali–Lomé Talks Yield Security, Mobility and Economic Gains

Rwanda and Togo on Friday registered concrete diplomatic and economic outcomes following high-level talks between President Paul Kagame and Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé with both sides underscoring dialogue, regional stability and deeper bilateral ties as shared priorities.

In an official statement, the Office of the President of Rwanda said the two leaders held “productive one-on-one and bilateral discussions” that advanced cooperation on regional security while consolidating the Rwanda–Togo strategic partnership.

A key outcome of the dialogue was renewed alignment on conflict mediation in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). President Gnassingbé, serving as the African Union’s designated mediator, briefed President Kagame on progress from the recent Lomé Consultations. Both leaders reaffirmed that a political settlement—rather than a military approach—remains the only viable path to lasting peace in the conflict-affected region.

The meeting also resolved to synchronize diplomatic efforts by aligning the emerging Doha Framework with the ongoing Lomé-led mediation process. According to the Rwandan Presidency, this coordination is intended to avoid duplication of initiatives and strengthen continental coherence in peacebuilding.

Beyond security, the talks delivered tangible mobility and economic outcomes. The leaders welcomed the full operationalization of the visa-free travel agreement signed on January 16, allowing unrestricted movement between Rwanda and Togo for all passport holders. Officials described the move as a catalyst for people-to-people exchange, trade and investment.

Economic cooperation featured prominently, with discussions focusing on expanding collaboration in aviation and logistics. Leveraging Lomé’s status as a major West African port and Kigali’s growing role as a continental transport and business hub, the two countries agreed to explore synergies involving RwandAir and regional supply chains.

“The stability of the Great Lakes is not just a regional concern but a continental priority,” the Rwandan Presidency said, welcoming President Gnassingbé’s mediation efforts and his role in fostering trust-driven dialogue.

The visit comes days after Rwanda’s January 28 Cabinet meeting, where regional security dominated the agenda—adding weight to the outcomes reached in Kigali.

For its part, the Presidency of the Togolese Republic framed President Gnassingbé’s visit as part of formal shuttle diplomacy mandated by the African Union, describing him as a “figure of consensus” tasked with bridging differences among stakeholders in the DRC crisis. The statement emphasized that the mediation addresses not only the causes of the conflict but also its humanitarian consequences, aiming for a “sustainable and dignified model of coexistence.”

“Dialogue is our only weapon against the shadows of conflict. Togo remains committed to a peaceful and prosperous Great Lakes region,” the Togolese Presidency said in a statement shared on X.

The statement also highlighted the emerging “Lomé–Kigali Corridor,” presenting the visa waiver as a strategic step toward linking the Port of Lomé with East Africa’s logistics networks through Rwanda. Togo expressed appreciation for the “candor and hospitality” extended in Kigali, noting that the frank exchange of views lays the groundwork for the next round of Lomé-hosted consultations.

Together, the outcomes signal a tightening of diplomatic coordination, expanded mobility and a shared commitment to dialogue-driven solutions in one of Africa’s most complex security theatres.

