Alleged Virgin Mary Apparition in Northern Rwanda Draws Crowds, Reignites Church Debate

Musanze District was thrust into national attention this week following reports that the Virgin Mary had allegedly appeared to children in Gataraga Sector, prompting large crowds, intense public debate, and firm responses from both Church and state authorities urging calm and discernment.

The reports began circulating on Friday, January 16, 2026, and gained momentum on the morning of January 17, when word spread that two children from Rwinzovu Integrated School, located in Murago Cell, had seen an apparition of the Virgin Mary near their school and in the vicinity of Busogo Catholic Parish, which falls under the Catholic Diocese of Ruhengeri.

According to the children’s account, a boy and a girl in Primary Four, they were returning home from school when they reportedly saw an image of the Virgin Mary holding the infant Jesus, both said to be wearing crosses. The children claimed the image first appeared on an electricity pole before later appearing in a nearby tree.

As the story spread, large numbers of people converged on the area, some traveling from different parts of the country. Witnesses said crowds gathered near the alleged site, with some singing, praying, and spending the night there. Several individuals claimed they saw images resembling the Virgin Mary, while others left disappointed, having seen nothing unusual.

The situation drew swift attention from local authorities, who moved to manage crowds and ensure public safety. Musanze District officials later dismissed the claims as unfounded rumours.

Musanze Mayor Nsengimana Claudien said authorities visited the site after reports of large gatherings, including children, elderly people, and youth.

“We found more than a thousand people gathered, but there was nothing unusual observed,” the mayor said. “This story is not true. It is a rumour.”

Due to safety concerns and the continued attraction of crowds, the Rwanda Energy Group (REG) removed the electricity pole cited in the children’s account.

The Catholic Church also responded promptly, emphasizing that the verification of apparitions is not determined by individuals or popular belief but follows a strict and lengthy process guided by Church doctrine.

The Parish Priest of Busogo Parish, Jean Bosco Nambaje, reminded Christians that their faith is rooted in Sacred Scripture, Church teaching, and tradition—not unverified claims.

“Matters like these require great discernment,” he said. “The Virgin Mary does not simply appear to thousands of people at once, nor without delivering a clear message, as has been the case in recognized apparitions.”

Father Nambaje explained that any alleged apparition must be carefully examined by competent Church authorities, beginning at the diocesan level. He noted that among the factors assessed is the physical and mental well-being of those claiming to have seen apparitions.

“The Church must examine whether the alleged visionaries are of sound health, especially mentally,” he said.

He further urged Christians to obey both Church leadership and state authorities and to avoid spreading rumours or messages that cause confusion and fear. He added that prayer should only take place in authorized and secure locations.

The Diocese of Ruhengeri has since been informed of the reports and is expected to provide guidance to the faithful after appropriate review.

The Musanze incident has inevitably drawn comparisons to Rwanda’s only officially recognized Marian apparitions, which occurred in Kibeho, Nyaruguru District, between 1981 and 1989. Those apparitions, later approved by the Catholic Church after more than two decades of investigation, involved three secondary school girls and have since made Kibeho a major international pilgrimage site.

Today, Kibeho receives close to half a million pilgrims annually. During the Assumption celebrations in 2024 alone, an estimated 85,000 pilgrims visited the site. Religious tourism has transformed the once-rural area, spurring infrastructure development, hotel construction, and major investment. Under Rwanda’s Vision 2050 and national land-use plans, Nyaruguru has been designated a hub for religious tourism.

Globally, the Catholic Church has recorded more than 1,500 reported Marian apparitions, but only eighteen have been officially recognized. In Africa, Kibeho remains the sole approved site. Internationally renowned apparition sites include Lourdes in France and Fatima in Portugal.

Church leaders caution that these precedents underscore the need for patience and restraint. Recognition of apparitions, they note, is rare, rigorous, and often takes decades.

For now, both Church and government authorities are united in their message to the public: avoid speculation, prioritize safety, and wait for official guidance.

As Musanze returns to calm, the episode serves as a reminder of the powerful role faith plays in society—and the responsibility of institutions to guide belief with wisdom, order, and truth.

A formal statement from Busogo Parish, released on the evening of January 18th, serves as the Church’s direct and authoritative response to the events detailed in the news story.

It institutionalizes the cautions voiced by Father Nambaje, translating the principles of theological discernment and obedience to Church authority into clear directives for the faithful. By insisting that faith must rest on Scripture, Teaching, and Tradition—not on unauthorized claims—and by outlining the Church’s rigorous investigative process for alleged apparitions, the statement directly addresses the public fervor and speculation that led to crowds gathering in Musanze.

It provides the doctrinal framework justifying both the Church’s call for calm and the civil authorities’ actions to ensure safety, uniting the narrative of institutional guidance against the backdrop of popular rumor.

