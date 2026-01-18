Senegal Crowned African Champions Again in Dramatic 2025 AFCON Final

In one of the most thrilling and unforgettable finals in Africa Cup of Nations history, Senegal lifted the trophy for the second time, defeating host nation Morocco 1-0 in extra time on January 18, 2026, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations—officially the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025—began in December 2025 but extended into early 2026.

The schedule was adjusted by CAF to avoid clashing with FIFA’s expanded 32-team Club World Cup held in June-July 2025, marking the first time the biennial tournament spanned the holiday season and New Year.

The 29-day competition featured 24 teams across six groups in venues including Rabat, Casablanca, Tangier, Marrakech, Fes, and Agadir.

Senegal’s journey to glory was remarkable. They topped Group D with victories over Botswana (2-0), DR Congo (1-0), and Benin (3-1), then advanced past Nigeria in the round of 16 (2-1), Algeria in the quarterfinals (1-0), and Egypt in the semifinals (1-0), with Sadio Mané scoring the decisive goal.

Hosts Morocco dominated Group A, advancing through the knockouts by defeating South Africa, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria to reach the final.

The championship match was a tense, defensive affair. Both teams, boasting the tournament’s strongest defenses, canceled each other out in regulation time.

The drama peaked in stoppage time when Morocco were awarded a controversial penalty after a VAR review. Senegal’s players briefly walked off the pitch in protest, and Moroccan star Brahim Diaz missed the resulting spot-kick, keeping the score level at 0-0.

The breakthrough came just four minutes into extra time when Pape Gueye struck a stunning goal into the top corner, giving Senegal the lead and silencing the home crowd.

Sadio Mané, the talismanic forward who hinted this might be his final AFCON, was instrumental throughout the tournament, creating chances, winning key duels, and inspiring his teammates.

This victory marks Senegal’s second AFCON title, following their first in 2021 (played in 2022), and cements the Lions of Teranga as one of Africa’s dominant football forces. They stunned the hosts and denied Morocco their first title since 1976.

Across Senegal, celebrations erupted as the team lifted the trophy, a historic moment for the nation and its football fans.

Congratulations to Senegal—African Champions 2025!

