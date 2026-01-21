Construction of Prince House–Masaka Flyover Road Expansion Begins February

Construction works to expand the Prince House–Giporoso–Masaka road, one of Kigali’s busiest transport corridors, are set to begin next month February 2026, city authorities have confirmed.

The project, which covers a stretch largely located in Kicukiro District, is part of Kigali’s broader efforts to ease chronic traffic congestion and support the city’s fast-growing eastern suburbs.

According to the City of Kigali Mayor, Samuel Dushimimana, the project will include the construction of a flyover (overpass)—a major first for this section of the city.

The Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA) has previously indicated that the upgraded road will be expanded from two lanes to four, significantly increasing its capacity to handle heavy traffic volumes.

The entire road measures 10 kilometres, running from Prince House through Giporoso to Masaka. However, the most complex section will be between Prince House and the area commonly known as “Ku Cya Mitsingi”, where a 1.2-kilometre flyover will be constructed.

The flyover itself will also feature four lanes, allowing vehicles to pass above intersections that currently experience severe congestion.

Once completed, the project is expected to transform traffic movement for motorists travelling to and from Masaka, Kanombe, the Eastern Province, and Kanombe International Airport. Vehicles will be split between the flyover and the road beneath it, a design intended to reduce bottlenecks, shorten travel time, and improve overall road safety.

The road expansion represents a major financial investment. Other reporting indicates that the project will cost about US$60.5 million (approximately Rwf 86 billion), with financing provided through Chinese funding arrangements.

In addition, the Government of Rwanda has earmarked more than Rwf 16 billion in the 2025/2026 national budget to cover expropriation and preparatory works, including compensation for affected property owners and clearance of the road reserve.

Authorities say the upgrade is critical as eastern Kigali continues to experience rapid population growth and increased commercial activity.

The corridor is already one of the most heavily used routes in the capital, serving both local commuters and long-distance traffic heading outside the city.

Once construction is complete—currently projected for July 2028—the Prince House–Masaka road is expected to significantly ease traffic pressure in Kigali while strengthening connectivity between the capital, the airport, and Rwanda’s eastern regions.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today