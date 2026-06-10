Kagame Reshuffles Cabinet, Names Lt Gen (Rtd) Karake Ambassador to China

KIGALI – President Paul Kagame on Wednesday made a mini cabinet reshuffle that brings new faces into government, promotes senior technocrats, and reassigns several key figures to diplomatic and strategic leadership positions.

The appointments were announced in a communiqué issued by the Office of the Prime Minister.

Among the most notable changes is the appointment of Damien Murwanashyaka as Minister of Infrastructure.

Murwanashyaka, a well-known figure in Rwanda’s real estate and infrastructure sector, enters Cabinet for the first time, replacing the ministry’s previous leadership in one of government’s most critical portfolios.

He will be assisted by two Ministers of State: Armand Zingiro, who moves from his position as Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Energy Group (REG), and Col. Claudien Bizimungu.

The appointments place experienced infrastructure and energy professionals at the centre of Rwanda’s transport, housing, water and energy agenda.

Another significant change is the appointment of Judith Uwizeye as Minister of Public Service and Labour. Uwizeye previously served as Minister in the Office of the President, one of the most influential positions in government where she coordinated presidential affairs and legislative oversight.

In the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Antoine Marie Kajangwe has been elevated from Permanent Secretary to Minister, reflecting a promotion from the ministry’s top administrative position to its political leadership.

The reshuffle also includes several important diplomatic appointments.

Former National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) chief Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Karake Karenzi has been named Rwanda’s proposed Ambassador to China, replacing Ambassador James Kimonyo.

The posting places one of Rwanda’s most experienced security and strategic figures in one of the country’s most important diplomatic missions, at a time when relations with China continue to grow in trade, infrastructure and investment.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Bayingana has been appointed Rwanda’s proposed Ambassador to Israel.

In Europe, Col. (Rtd) Jeannot Ruhunga, the former Secretary General of the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), has been appointed proposed Ambassador to Poland, replacing Prof. Anastase Shyaka, who has served in the position for several years.

Former Minister of Public Service and Labour Amb. Christine Nkulikiyinka has also received a diplomatic assignment as Rwanda’s proposed Ambassador to Spain.

The appointments extend beyond Cabinet and diplomacy into strategic public institutions.

In a notable move, Louise Kanyonga has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Zigama CSS, the financial institution that primarily serves members of Rwanda’s security services.

Kanyonga becomes one of the few civilians to lead the institution. She previously served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Investments at RSSB, where she was involved in managing some of the country’s largest institutional investments.

The President also appointed Maximilien Byilingiro as Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Energy Group (REG), replacing Zingiro, who moves into government.

At RSSB, Michelle Umurungi has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Head of Investments.

The reshuffle appears to follow a familiar pattern in Kagame’s administration: promoting experienced technocrats into Cabinet positions, moving senior security officials into strategic diplomatic roles, and placing seasoned managers in key state institutions.

While limited in size, the changes affect several sectors considered central to Rwanda’s economic ambitions, including infrastructure, trade, energy, labour administration and international diplomacy.

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