DJ Toxxyk Admits to Involuntary Manslaughter of a Traffic Police Officer

Rwandan disc jockey DJ Toxxyk appeared before court on Wednesday as hearings began to determine whether he should be placed in pretrial detention or granted provisional release while facing four serious criminal charges.

The hearing focused on a 30-days pretrial detention related to four charges against him: involuntary manslaughter, use of narcotic drugs or substances treated as such, fleeing after causing an accident, and refusing to undergo an alcohol test.

The accused admitted to involuntary manslaughter and to fleeing after causing an accident, but firmly denied the charges related to drug use and refusing to undergo an alcohol test.

Prosecution’s Case

The prosecution told the Court that prior to the incident, video footage allegedly shows DJ Toxxyk (real name Shema Arnaud) leaving a bar in Kigali known as Kigali Universal. Investigators also reported that a search of his residence in Remera led to the discovery of two grams of marijuana stored in a small plastic bag commonly used for medical drugs.

According to the prosecutor, during questioning at the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), DJ Toxxyk admitted to using drugs, explaining the method by which he inhaled them before going to work. The prosecution further stated that he acknowledged driving a vehicle after consuming alcohol and admitted that he should not have done so.

On this basis, the prosecution requested that the Court order pretrial detention, citing the ongoing investigation, the risk of evading justice, and the need to prevent him from continuing drug use, which they say began in 2021.

DJ Toxxyk’s Defense:

Addressing the Court, DJ Toxxyk maintained that the incident occurred while he was coming from work, not from a bar. He said the fatal collision with a police officer on traffic duty was unintentional and attributed his failure to stop immediately to fear and shock.

He told the Court that he abandoned his vehicle and traveled to Karongi District to seek help from a friend, where he was later arrested and returned to Kigali for investigation.

DJ Toxxyk strongly denied ownership of the marijuana allegedly found at his home, claiming that police officers took him to his residence three days after his arrest and asked him to hold the drugs for photographs. He said he had not had access to his house keys during that time, as they had been left in the vehicle he abandoned near ONOMO Hotel.

He also claimed that statements recorded during interrogation were not explained to him before he was asked to sign them. The presiding judge acknowledged that court records indicate the accused disputes parts of those statements, alleging that additions were made and that he was denied the chance to read them.

DJ Toxxyk formally requested provisional release.

Lawyers Argue Against Detention

One of his lawyers, Me Uwamahoro Marie Josée, argued that pretrial detention is unjustified, especially since involuntary manslaughter is not an intentional crime and her client has admitted responsibility. She also challenged the drug-related charge, noting that DJ Toxxyk did not have access to his home at the time the drugs were allegedly found.

She added that the defense had requested drug testing, but no such tests or medical examination results have been produced since his arrest. On the charge of fleeing, she argued that fear should not result in 30 days of pretrial detention, emphasizing that DJ Toxxyk voluntarily presented himself to authorities through his friend in Karongi on the same day of the accident.

Another defense lawyer, Me Utazirubanda, said DJ Toxxyk offers apologies to the institution where the deceased police officer served, to the Court, and to the Rwandan public. He questioned the prosecution’s claims regarding video evidence from the bar, noting that being present in a bar does not necessarily imply alcohol consumption.

Me Utazirubanda further argued that the accident resulted from fatigue due to the late hour and loss of control, not from an attempt to flee justice. He stressed that DJ Toxxyk remained within the country and cooperated with authorities, adding that the offense is punishable by a fine and does not warrant pretrial detention.

Prosecution’s Response

In response, the prosecutor argued that refusing or failing to undergo an alcohol test constitutes an offense and should be punished accordingly. He also maintained that admitting some charges while denying others demonstrates a lack of honesty and does not reduce the seriousness of the alleged crimes. Claims of mistreatment during interrogation, he added, are not reflected in official records.

After listening to the submissions from both the prosecution and the defense, the Court announced that it will issue its ruling on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

Primary Reporting: Germaine Umukazana

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today