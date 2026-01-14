Home » Rwanda Football Federation Fires Algerian Coach
Rwanda Football Federation Fires Algerian Coach

by Daniel Sabiiti
The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has terminated the contract of Adel Amrouche as head coach of the Rwanda national men’s football team, Amavubi, citing alleged failure to comply with the terms of his contract.

In an official statement released early Wednesday morning, the federation said the Algerian coach had breached contractual obligations.

“The decision follows a thorough review of serious contractual breaches as specified in Article 17.2,” FERWAFA said in the statement. “Amrouche was provided sufficient time to address the matters prior to this decision.”

Adel Amrouche was appointed head coach of Amavubi on March 2, 2025, replacing German coach Frank Spittler, who had led the national team for one year after his appointment in November 2023.

FERWAFA thanked Amrouche for his service to the national team and wished him success in his future endeavors.

