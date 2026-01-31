IN PHOTOS: First Umuganda Day in 2026 at the New Gikondo Wetland Park

KT Press brings you selected photos of the first monthly community cleaning exercise (Umuganda day) where government officials, leaders of different organizations, and Rwandan citizens joined together to clean up and plant trees in the new Gikondo Wetland Park.

Black or white, Rwandan or not, young or old, rich or poor; when it comes to environmental protection and conservation, everyone in Rwanda is concerned.

To this effect, slashers, hoes, and shovels were picked up and used to plant trees and clean up waterways in one of Kigali’s restored wetlands, giving it a green view for the future.

The smiles and photo moments. Umuganda, which is also about bringing people together, serves as a moment to catch up with friends, share light moments, take some selfies for posting, and strategize.

Rwandan visitors: Umuganda remains one of the best learning experiences about Rwanda, its people, and cultural practices (homegrown).

The view of Kigali where trees will add to its green growth agenda.

Law enforcement: Besides ensuring the security and safety of citizens, they are always ready to serve and contribute to community development.

Car fleet and the masses: Green growth comes with green drives for Rwandans participating in numbers.

Business and Governance: At Umuganda, locals and leaders take time to share key issues and challenges affecting the community, find solutions, but also communicate current government policies and agenda that need to be implemented.

Entertainment: Though not a common practice at Umuganda, the participants were given some entertainment from popular singers in Rwanda today.

