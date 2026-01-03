Trump Launches Attack On Venezuela, Takes President Madura And Wife Out of the Country

Inhabitants of Venezuela’s capital Caracas and its surrounding areas were awakened by a pre-dawn aerial bombardment, under the cover of which their President and his wife were kidnapped by American forces and reportedly flown out of the country.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicholas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country. This operation was done with the U.S. [United States of America] Law Enforcement…” President Donald Trump posted on his social media site, “Truth Social.”

Maduro and his wife’s “capture” has yet to be independently verified, but Venezuela’s Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez, all but confirmed it by demanding “proof of life” for Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The attack was reportedly carried out by America’s Delta Force Command, a section of America’s special forces which focuses primarily on combatting terrorism.

The Venezuelan government confirmed the attacks on Caracas, as well as its surrounding areas of Miranda, La Guaira, and Aragua. Footage of the bombardment is already circulating on the internet.

President Trump described the attack as “brilliant” but refused to confirm whether he had sought Congressional approval for it. Except in extreme circumstances, the U.S. constitution obliges the President to seek Congressional approval, before launching any military action.

Responding to the attack, Venezuela’s defence minister, General Vladimir Padrino Lopez, said it was a “deplorable” “criminal” regime change operation. The “barbaric” invading forces have desecrated our land…This invasion represents the greatest outrage the country has ever suffered…” he said, calling on “citizens and soldiers to resist “the foreign invasion.”

There is little international reaction so far, but neighbouring Colombia’s President, Gustavo Petro, went on social media in the early of the morning to call for an emergency session of the UN Security Council, saying Venezuela had come under attack.