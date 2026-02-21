How Rwanda’s maternal and child health reforms are saving lives and shaping a new generation of specialists

Rwanda’s health sector has, over the past three decades, undergone one of the most remarkable transformations. This progress is evidently visible in maternal and child health, where reforms, community-based strategies, and sustained political will have translated into measurable and life-saving outcomes.

The numbers alone tell a powerful story. Maternal mortality has fallen from 1,116 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2000 to 149 in 2025, according to the seventh Rwanda demographic and health survey.

Newborn mortality has declined from 43 to 17 deaths per 1,000 live births, while under-five mortality has dropped from 185 to 36 over the same period. These figures reflect a system that has steadily shifted from emergency recovery to structured excellence.

Yet behind every statistic stands a professional, a mother, and a child whose life trajectory has changed over the years. For Dr. Jenipher Niyonziza, a resident pediatrician at Kibuye hospital in Karongi district, this transformation is both national and deeply personal.

A personal journey shaped by national reform

Niyonziza’s path to becoming a specialist was marked by emotional and financial strain. She recalls moments during her high school years when the dream of practicing medicine felt distant.

“There were times when the challenges seemed bigger than the goal. But I was supported at critical stages by government-backed programs and the Ministry of Health’s commitment to growing local expertise,” she says with a tinge of bliss in her voice.

Scholarships, structured residency training, and mentorship enabled her to advance steadily through medical school and specialization. Today, she stands as part of a new generation of Rwandan specialists who no longer see advanced pediatric care as an imported service, but as a homegrown strength.

She describes Rwanda’s health sector as increasingly recognized for translating reform into real-world efficiency. “What makes Rwanda different is implementation. Policies are followed by action. Training is followed by measurable results,” she explains.

Her own experience reflects that trajectory. Through continuous professional development initiatives, she has sharpened her ability to manage complex neonatal and pediatric cases. “Each additional training improves how we think, diagnose, and intervene,” she says.

Training for the next leap forward

The next chapter of Rwanda’s maternal and child health strategy is already underway. Recently, government announced an initiative funded by the Government of Scotland in which health professionals will undergo advanced, standardized training aimed at further reducing maternal and newborn deaths.

The 18-month program will begin in four hospitals and 20 health centers, delivering workplace-based courses to doctors, pediatricians, nurses, and midwives.

Dr. François Regis Cyiza, Head of the Maternal and Child Health Program at the Rwanda Biomedical Centre, explains that past gains were the result of deliberate strategy.

“We have brought services closer to communities, strengthened the capacity of health workers, and expanded infrastructure. But progress must continue if we are to reach our 2030 targets,” he notes.

Rwanda targets to reduce maternal mortality to 126 deaths per 100,000 live births, with an optimal goal of 70 as well as expand its health workforce, aiming to quadruple the number of doctors over the coming years.

