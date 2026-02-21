Uganda Army: DR Congo Should Not Host Rwanda’s Enemies as EAC Member

A senior Ugandan military commander has said that the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) should not allow armed groups hostile to Rwanda to operate from its territory, particularly at a time when all three countries are members of the East African Community (EAC).

Major General Paul Muhanguzi, Commander of the 2nd Division of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Land Forces, made the remarks during a visit to Rwanda on February 19, 2026.

He was leading a delegation of Ugandan officers who were in the country for the Seventh Proximity Commanders’ Meeting between the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) 2 and 5 Divisions and the UPDF 2 Infantry Division deployed along the shared border.

The three-day meeting, held in Musanze District, concluded in what officials described as a spirit of bilateral cooperation, strong ties and mutual respect between the two forces.

It marked the seventh session of the proximity commanders’ framework, a mechanism aimed at strengthening coordination and trust along the Rwanda–Uganda border.

During the engagement, the delegations reviewed issues arising since the previous (sixth) session, which was held from September 30 to October 2, 2025, in Kabale, Uganda.

They assessed progress on agreed border-security initiatives and discussed responses to illegal cross-border movements, human trafficking, illicit trade, livestock theft, smuggling of illicit brews, fraud and impersonation along the border.

The meeting reaffirmed continued collaboration through dialogue and coordinated efforts to enhance border security and regional stability.

Participants also emphasized the importance of expanding proximity meeting activities to include local communities through Civil-Military Cooperation initiatives, environmental protection programs and joint military exercises.

As part of the visit, the Ugandan delegation toured the Rwanda Demobilization and Reintegration Commission (RDRC) center in Mutobo, Musanze District, to better understand Rwanda’s programs for reintegrating former members of armed groups, including fighters from the FDLR, as well as their families who have returned from eastern DR Congo.

It was at this center that Gen. Maj. Muhanguzi underscored the responsibilities that come with regional integration.

“Congo also asked to join the East African Community. After joining, we should not have criminals in Congo,” he said. “Rwanda should not have an enemy coming from Uganda, and Uganda should not have an enemy coming from Rwanda. Likewise, we want Congo not to have enemies who attack Uganda or Rwanda.”

He praised former FDLR combatants who have chosen to return home, noting that many still have the strength and ability to contribute to Rwanda’s development.

“A country is not built by one person; it is built by all its people,” he said. “I also commend President Kagame for being able to lead Rwanda. Now it is time for you to know the truth and return home.”

According to figures released by the RDRC in October 2025, a total of 12,602 former members of armed groups have been reintegrated into society since 2001.

However, testimonies and security assessments indicate that many others — particularly from the FDLR — remain in the forests of eastern DR Congo.

