UMUSHYIKIRANO 2026: Insights From Day 1

The 20th edition of Rwanda’s national dialogue (Umushyikirano) concluded on February 6, 2026, leaving in its wake a wealth of insights into the nation’s journey of development, leadership accountability, and citizen engagement.

Over two decades, Umushyikirano has evolved into a platform where leaders, citizens, and the diaspora meet on equal footing, offering frank dialogue on achievements, persistent challenges, and the future roadmap for national growth.

This year’s forum was marked by a reflection on progress, an open exchange of ideas, and a renewed commitment to accountability.

The discussions cut across sectors, from agriculture and healthcare to infrastructure, mineral processing, and governance, revealing that while Rwanda has achieved remarkable gains, some critical issues demand continued attention and innovative solutions.

President Paul Kagame, framed the forum as a celebration of past achievements hinges not only on citizen effort but on leadership responsibility, effective coordination, and the judicious use of resources.

His remarks resonated strongly in sessions that tackled issues ranging from child stunting in Gicumbi District to Rwanda’s ambitions as a regional hub for mineral processing.

The Stunting Challenge:

The dialogue spotlighted persistent malnutrition and stunting in children, notably in Gicumbi district, where 40% of children under five remain stunted despite the area’s relative wealth.

Ivan Murenzi, Director General of the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), highlighted that the root cause lies not in scarcity but in mindset.

Families often sell nutritious products such as milk or eggs instead of consuming them.

Murenzi illustrated this with historical examples, noting that facility-based deliveries have risen from 27% to 98%, health insurance coverage now exceeds 90%, and housing electrification has expanded from 5% to over 80% in just 25 years.

Yet, the challenge of creating employment for thousands of youth entering the labor market annually remains urgent.

Economic development and mineral processingA key highlight of the forum was Rwanda’s strategy to develop its mineral processing sector.

Responding to concerns about sourcing minerals from the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Kagame clarified that Rwanda does not rely on Congolese minerals for its growth but rather seeks to maximize the value of all resources within and beyond its borders.

Alice Uwase, Director of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board, affirmed that Rwanda aims to become a regional hub for processed minerals, ensuring that the country captures value instead of simply exporting raw materials.

Kagame criticized narratives suggesting that Rwanda should allow minerals to transit without processing, noting that developed countries profit from minerals they do not produce themselves.

“Why should resources simply pass through Rwanda unprocessed?” he asked, challenging the selective scrutiny of the nation’s trade and security policies.

Citizen voices: Progress, gaps, and aspirations:

Throughout the dialogue, citizens shared firsthand experiences of development programs and ongoing challenges.

Farmers like Eugenie Uwamagaju of Kamonyi highlighted how agricultural interventions, such as artificial insemination and wetland development, improved livelihoods, milk production, and employment within communities.

Yet, concerns remain over infrastructure, such as poorly maintained roads linking key agricultural zones, and limited irrigation in drought-prone areas.

Other participants reflected on governance, education, and technology adoption.

Towards a future of shared responsibility:

The 20th Umushyikirano reaffirmed a central tenet of Rwanda’s development philosophy: leadership accountability and citizen engagement are inseparable from progress.

According to Kagame leaders should address systemic inefficiencies, ensure equitable distribution of resources, and reject divisive narratives that undermine national cohesion.

The forum reminded participants that Rwanda’s journey is defined not only by economic growth but by the depth of coordination, mindset transformation, and shared commitment to sustainable development.

Umushyikirano remains both a mirror and a compass, reflecting past achievements while charting the nation’s path to an inclusive and prosperous future.

