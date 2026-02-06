Valentine’s Day Warning: “Don’t Turn Rwandan Francs into Flower Decorations,” National Bank of Rwanda

As Valentine’s Day approaches, the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) is warning the public against a growing trend: using banknotes to decorate flower bouquets and other celebratory gifts. While often intended as a creative or romantic gesture, BNR says this practice is illegal and undermines the integrity of the country’s currency.

In a public notice issued on February 5, BNR reminded citizens that it is the sole authority responsible for managing Rwanda’s currency. The bank emphasized that Rwandan francs are produced with durable materials and advanced security features to ensure longevity, public trust, and economic stability.

“When notes are folded, glued, taped, pinned, or otherwise damaged to create bouquets or ornamental gifts, they lose their integrity and become unfit for circulation,” BNR explained.

The misuse of banknotes disrupts cash-handling systems, including counting machines and ATMs, and forces the premature withdrawal and replacement of damaged notes. This creates unnecessary costs for the national cash distribution system and places a burden on public resources. BNR also reminded the public that willfully defacing or mutilating the national currency is an offense punishable under Law No. 68/2018 of 30 August 2018.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has reinforced this warning. RIB spokesperson Dr. Murangira B. Thierry cautioned that gifting flower bouquets containing banknotes constitutes a criminal act, noting that recent investigations have already led to arrests.

“RIB does not prohibit giving money as a gift,” Dr. Murangira said. “But such gifts must be offered in a way that respects the national currency. People are free to celebrate love and generosity, but they must do so within the law and with respect for national symbols.”

In December 2025, five individuals were arrested for offenses related to degrading the national currency. Under Article 221 of Law No. 68/2018, those found guilty face prison sentences of one to two years, as well as fines ranging from one million to three million Rwandan francs.

Both the Rwanda National Police and officials from the National Bank of Rwanda say that protecting the integrity of the Rwandan franc is a shared civic responsibility, essential to sustaining public trust in the economy and reinforcing national confidence.

