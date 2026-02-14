Every February 14, millions of people across the world mark Valentine’s Day with flowers, gifts and carefully chosen outfits. While red is widely recognized as the colour of love, the pairing of red and black has evolved into a bold fashion statement loaded with symbolism. But where did it all begin?

From Ancient Rome to Modern Romance

Valentine’s Day traces its origins to 3rd century Rome, linked to Saint Valentine, a Christian priest believed to have been executed on February 14, around 269 AD, during the reign of Emperor Claudius II.

According to legend, Valentine defied the emperor’s ban on marriages for young soldiers and performed secret weddings. Before his execution, he allegedly sent a note signed, “From your Valentine” to a prison guard who became his best friend after valentine miraculously cured his daughter’s blindness with the help of God.

Why Red Became the Colour of Love

The association of red with Valentine’s Day has both religious and cultural roots, with red symbolising sacrifice and passion in Christian tradition in reference to Saint Valentine’s martyrdom, representing the heart, desire and fertility in ancient Rome and later European cultures, and, by the 17th and 18th centuries in Europe, becoming firmly linked to Valentine’s celebrations through the popularity of red roses as gifts, especially following their association with Cupid, the Roman god of love.

The tradition expanded commercially in the 19th century United States, when mass-produced Valentine cards appeared in cities like Boston in the 1840s. Esther Howland, often called the “Mother of the American Valentine,” helped standardize red hearts and ribbons in card designs.

As fashion evolved in the 20th century, wearing red on February 14 became a visible public declaration of romance or attraction.

The Rise of Black: Mystery, Elegance and Heartbreak

Black entered the Valentine’s colour palette much later.

In Western fashion history, especially in 19th century Europe, black symbolized elegance and formality. By the 1920s, French designer Coco Chanel popularized the “little black dress” in Paris, redefining black as chic rather than mournful.

On Valentine’s Day, the colour black carries layered meanings in contemporary culture, representing elegance and sophistication when paired with red, symbolising mystery and seduction in modern dating culture, and, in some urban youth communities, expressing rebellion or heartbreak, especially among singles.

In parts of Africa, including cities like Kigali, young people have in recent years adopted black outfits on February 14 either to signal they are single or to protest commercialization of love. The trend gained visibility in the 2010s through social media.

Social Media and Modern Expression

By the early 2000s, platforms such as Facebook (founded in 2004) and Instagram (launched in 2010) amplified fashion signalling on Valentine’s Day. Coordinated red-and-black outfits became popular for couples’ photoshoots, themed parties and branded campaigns.

Fashion commentators often describe the pairing as symbolic contrast:

“Red speaks of passion; black speaks of power. Together they create intensity,” noted a 2018 Valentine’s fashion feature in Vogue.

What Red and Black Mean Today

Today, wearing red on Valentine’s Day generally signals love, attraction and celebration of romance, whereas wearing black may suggest independence, elegance, emotional complexity, or simply fashion preference.

When combined, red and black represent: Passion with strength, Romance with confidence, and Love with mystery.

More Than Just Colours

While February 14 remains rooted in the story of Saint Valentine in ancient Rome, the red-and-black tradition is largely a modern cultural evolution shaped by European symbolism, American commercialization in the 19th century, and 21st-century social media trends.

As one cultural historian once observed:

“Valentine’s Day is not just about who you love, but how you choose to express it — and colour has always been part of that language.”

Whether worn in Rome, Paris, Boston or Kigali, red and black on Valentine’s Day tell a story of passion, memory, elegance and personal meaning.

Visited 3 times, 3 visit(s) today