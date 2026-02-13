In Rwanda, Condoms Are Widely Known. Using Them Is Another Matter

On a day meant to celebrate one of public health’s simplest inventions, Rwanda confronts a familiar paradox: nearly everyone knows what condoms do. Far fewer people use them consistently.

International Condoms Day, observed on Thursday, highlights condoms’ triple purpose—preventing HIV, other sexually transmitted infections and unintended pregnancies.

In Rwanda, awareness has risen steadily over the past decade. More than 80 percent of young people aged 15 to 24 now understand this “triple protection,” up from about 70 percent in 2010, according to the 2025 Rwanda Demographic and Health Survey.

But knowledge has not translated into behavior.

Only 38 percent of youth reported using a condom during their most recent high-risk sexual encounter in 2025, an improvement from 28 percent fifteen years ago, yet still far from public health targets.

Among married couples, condom use remains below 10 percent, underscoring how deeply protection is entangled with ideas of mistrust, infidelity and morality.

“Many young people still feel judged just for carrying condoms,” said Gachire Arnold Wogisha, who works with Society for Family Health, a nonprofit that focuses on behavior change communication.

“In some communities, condoms are linked to promiscuity,” he said. “And when religious messages emphasize abstinence without talking about protection, young people end up feeling guilty rather than prepared.”

Over the years, Rwanda has made major strides in access. Free condoms are now distributed through government health centers, youth-friendly corners and civil society groups.

Pharmacies sell a range of brands, with prices starting at about Rwf 500 for a three-pack and rising to Rwf 15,000 for premium options. Annual distribution has grown dramatically—from roughly one million units in 2010 to more than ten million today.

Still, practical access has not erased social barriers.

Young people often worry about being seen collecting condoms, struggle to find discreet purchase points or lack confidence in negotiating use with partners.

Gender dynamics remain pronounced: young men are more likely than young women to report condom use, while many women say they feel unable to insist on protection.

For Aristide Mukundane, a Kigali resident in his twenties, the problem is no longer scarcity—it is conversation.

“Condoms are easy to find now,” he said. “But some people don’t really know how to use them properly, and many are too embarrassed to talk about it.”

He believes families and schools need to normalize discussions about sexual health. “Giving people information and responsibility doesn’t encourage risky behavior,” he said. “It helps people make informed choices.”

Female condoms are available but remain rare, limited by lower supply and social acceptance. Health advocates say expanding their use could help address power imbalances in relationships, but progress has been slow.

Public campaigns by the government and partners continue to push back against stigma, reframing condoms not as symbols of mistrust but as tools of responsibility and care. Yet experts say deeper cultural change is still needed.

International Condoms Day, they argue, is less a celebration than a reminder: condoms remain among the simplest and most affordable tools in public health.

But their effectiveness depends not only on availability—it hinges on whether societies can move past silence and judgment.

Until those conversations become easier, Rwanda’s progress will remain partial, and the condom’s promise—quiet, practical and life-saving—will stay just out of reach for many who need it most.

