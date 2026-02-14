Masaka Hospital 98% Complete as CHUK Relocation Set to Begin in March

Masaka Hospital in Kicukiro District is now 98 per cent complete, and preparations are underway to begin the relocation of the Kigali University Teaching Hospital (CHUK) to the new facility starting in March 2026, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Yusuf Murangwa, has said.

Presenting the revised 2025/2026 government budget to Parliament on February 12, 2026, the Minister confirmed that the relocation of Kigali University Teaching Hospital (CHUK) to Masaka will begin in March this year.

Murangwa explained that while construction is nearly finished, the remaining work involves installing modern medical equipment and preparing staff for the transition.

“These hospitals are very large, they require more modern equipment and more staff than we had at CHUK, but the hospitals cannot move all at once. Some services will move first, while others will remain at CHUK,” he said.

Expanded Capacity and Modern Facilities

Masaka Hospital will nearly double CHUK’s current capacity, offering 827 beds compared to CHUK’s 400. The facility will feature 18 surgical rooms, advanced diagnostic technologies such as MRI and radiology equipment, and specialized units for cardiac care and infectious disease treatment.

Notably, the hospital will include Rwanda’s first helicopter landing pad within a medical facility, enabling rapid transfer of critically ill patients from remote regions. It will also generate medical gases like oxygen on-site, with piping systems delivering them directly to patient rooms.

Environmentally Friendly Design

Built by Shanghai Construction Group Co. Ltd at a cost of 85 billion Rwandan francs (approximately 580 million yuan), the hospital emphasizes sustainability.

Patient rooms are equipped with private balconies for natural ventilation and sunlight, reducing reliance on air conditioning. Accessibility features include wide pathways, elevators, and facilities designed for people with disabilities.

The relocation of CHUK will be phased, with emergency services among the last to move to ensure continuity of care. By September 2026, all CHUK services are expected to be fully operational at Masaka.

The hospital sits within a dedicated medical zone near IRCAD Africa, which specializes in advanced surgical training, including robotic-assisted procedures. This positioning underscores Rwanda’s ambition to build a world-class healthcare system and reduce reliance on treatment abroad.

