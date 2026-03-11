Abdoul Ndarubogoye Elected President of PSF Kigali City

KIGALI – Logistics veteran Abdoul Ndarubogoye has been elected the new President of the Private Sector Federation (PSF) for the City of Kigali. Ndarubogoye, who currently leads TransAfrica Container Transport Limited and partners with South Korean investors in the IT sector through Stardom Computer Technologies, secured 100 percent of the vote unopposed.

Elected in absentia during the PSF general elections held this Wednesday, March 11, Ndarubogoye will lead Rwanda’s largest business umbrella organization in the capital. He is joined by Emmanuel Tuyisenge as 1st Vice-Chairperson and Jeannette Rugera as 2nd Vice-Chairperson.

Following his election, Tuyisenge committed to fostering a collaborative environment to address the hurdles facing Kigali’s entrepreneurs.

“We will strive to bring together private sector members and partners to strengthen businesses and contribute to economic growth while representing the interests of entrepreneurs,” Tuyisenge said.

Driving the NST2 Agenda

The new leadership takes office at a critical juncture as Rwanda implements the second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2, 2024–2029). Under this roadmap, the private sector is tasked with doubling investment from $2.2 billion in 2024 to $4.6 billion by 2029.

The PSF Kigali team will be central to achieving several national milestones, including leading the “Made in Rwanda” initiative to boost manufacturing and expanding decent employment opportunities for youth and women. Furthermore, they are expected to modernize businesses through e-commerce and fintech solutions to cement Rwanda’s status as a regional ICT hub and diversify exports into high-value services.

Confronting Structural Challenges

Despite Rwanda’s pro-business climate, the new committee must navigate significant structural obstacles. Kigali’s private sector remains dominated by micro-enterprises that struggle with limited access to finance, skills gaps, and infrastructure constraints.

The PSF’s success over the next few years will largely depend on its ability to leverage public-private partnerships in energy and transport, ensuring that local businesses can scale and compete effectively within the regional and global markets.

